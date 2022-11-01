Actress Im Soo-hyang bids farewell to Lee Ji-han, killed on Itaewon’s Halloween

Actress Im Soo-hyang posted on Instagram on Thursday an emotional farewell message to her colleague Lee Ji-han, one of more than 150 victims of the tragic Halloween festivities in Itaewon, Seoul, last Saturday night. . Overcrowding in a narrow alley in the trendy neighborhood left 156 dead and more than 80 injured. The death of Lee Ji-han, a former contestant on the second season of “Produce 101”, has been confirmed by the agency 935 Entertainment.

The artist’s latest work, the K-drama “Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol” (“The Season of Kkokdu”, in free translation), starring Kim Jung-hyun and Im Soo-hyang, has been suspended following the announcement of Lee Ji’s death. -han. He played the role of Jung Yi-deun, the ex-boyfriend of Han Gye-jeol (Im Soo-hyang).

Check out Lee Ji-han’s co-star’s post below:

“Ji-han, you have to be happy in a better place.

Yesterday [30 de outubro], I was supposed to film the whole day with you, but after hearing the news, we all gathered at your wake. No one could say anything for a long time, and we just sat there in a trance. I felt so cold and sad and miserable after you were taken away so early when you were just starting out because I knew very well how hard you worked and how you wanted to do a good job… And your parents held my hands and they told me how you went home and gleefully bragged to them that i praised you for doing a good job, and i think i cried for a long time because i regretted not taking care of you more and that it was a shame i didnt say more a nice thing or words of encouragement.

I’m so sorry to let my colleague go first. The team and I will work even harder on your part as we think of you so you can be proud of that place, and I hope you are at peace now.

To all those who became stars through this Itaewon tragedy, may they all rest in peace.”

South Korea’s national police commander admitted on Tuesday that officers had received several warnings about the danger ahead of the fatal crowding of the Halloween event last Saturday night, but that the response was “insufficient”.

At least 156 people, mostly young people, died and more than 80 were injured in a riot at the first post-pandemic Halloween party in Seoul’s popular Itaewon district.

Police knew that “a large crowd had gathered even before the accident, which indicated the urgency of the danger, but the use of this information was insufficient,” acknowledged national police commander Yoon Hee-keun.

Nearly 100,000 people attended the party area, which was not an “official” event with a designated organizer. Police and local authorities did not control the flow of participants.

“Police received several reports that indicated the severity of the scene at the scene shortly before the accident,” Yoon said.

Interior Minister Lee Sang-min apologized on Tuesday for the tragedy.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere apologies to the people, as the minister responsible for the safety of the population, for this accident,” he said in the Chamber of Deputies.

He was the first official in the country to apologize for the tragedy.

South Korea is considered an efficient country in controlling agglomerations. Protests usually have a large police presence, to the point of exceeding the number of participants in the demonstrations.

Police said on Monday they had dispatched 137 agents to the scene, while 6,500 were controlling a protest on the other side of town attended by 25,000 people, according to local media.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the country urgently needs to improve its system of controlling large crowds.

“People’s safety is important, whether or not an event organizer is present,” he said at a cabinet meeting.

He called for the development of a “state-of-the-art” digital system to improve crowd management, but critics pointed out that such tools exist and have not been used in Itaewon.

Seoul City Hall has a system for monitoring crowds in real time that uses smartphone data to anticipate crowds, but it was not deployed on Saturday, according to media reports.

Itaewon District authorities did not organize security patrols as they considered the Halloween event to be not a “festival” that would require a crowd management plan.

Tens of thousands of people crowded into a steep alley no more than three meters wide. Witnesses reported scenes of chaos as people pushed past each other and that people got blocked in the alley and tried to get out, with some climbing on top of others.

Analysts point out that this could have been easily avoided with a small number of police officers.

“Good and safe crowd management . . . requires a strategy to control throughput, flow and density,” said Keith Still, a professor at the University of Suffolk.

South Korean expert Lee Young-ju said that if the police knew they were overwhelmed, they could have sought help from local authorities or even residents or shops in the area.

“It’s not just a matter of numbers,” said Lee, a professor in the Department of Fire and Disaster at the University of Seoul. — The question is: what did they do with the limited number (of police) and what kind of measures did they take to compensate for this?