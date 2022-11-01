After collaborations with stars like Anitta, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, DJ Snake arrives at Laroc Club

Opening its doors to another heavy edition of the day november 5thO Laroc Club welcomes the French producer again DJ Snake. To give you a taste of what’s happening tonight, we’ve separated below great collaborations from the artist’s life with countless names in international pop music.

For starters, we cannot fail to mention her, a very remarkable track in 2016: “Let Me Love You”in partnership with none other than one of the greatest artists in the world: Justin bieber. Today, the track has accumulated more than 1.6 billion plays on Spotify, and has truly become a timeless hit, as it still holds a large space in the pop scene.

Still talking about American stars who collaborated with DJ Snake, we need to mention a great success that brought together names like Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna. That’s how the hit was born”Taki Taki“, released in 2019, on the album “Carte Blanche”, which translated from French means White Card.

“Taki Taki” wasn’t the only collaboration alongside Selena Gomez: there is also success “Selfish Love”released in March 2021. Just a year and a half ago, he has already accumulated a gigantic number of plays, exceeding 92 million, and thus brightening the artist’s portfolio.

One of his biggest hits is in collaboration with the American trio Major Leisure and with the Danish singer-songwriter mother. The music “Lean On” was – and still is – a huge success, accumulating more than 3.2 billion views in its music video, a very significant number, which befits the track.

DJ Snake also expanded his sound, inserting electronic music into the world of American rap, which is already extremely consolidated. One of his songs in the middle is “Lazy Susan”made next to 21 Savage, Rich Brian, Warren Hue and Masiweiwhich even though it was launched just a year ago, already has a huge number of plays, surpassing the 9 million mark in a short time.

“encore”, the same album on which “Let Me Love You” was released, also features a track with one of the greatest American rappers: Travis Scott. Track “Oh Me Oh My” had great success in both worlds, both electronic music and world rap.

The Frenchman has also worked with one of the greats of American female rap. Beside Megan Thee Stalion, Ozuna and Lisa – from the K-Pop band blackpink -, built “SG”, music that brings together the best of all worlds. With rap tracks and sounds that resemble songs of Latin origin, they managed to surpass more than 181 million plays on Spotify.

Still following the line of Latin sounds along with rap, the DJ had the opportunity to work alongside great artists from each of these scenes, such as J Balvin and Tygaand that’s how it came about “Loco Contigo”. The song was also released on the album “Carte Blanche” in 2019, and reached incredible heights.

Did you like to know a little more about the artist's greatest hits?