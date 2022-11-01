Against Flamengo’s party, even the name of Alexandre de Moraes entered the field

Flamengo’s board did not say everything it would like in the public notes it released to announce that it would not celebrate the team’s arrival in Rio on Sunday, after winning the Libertadores trichampionship.

In private, in Guayaquil, the tone among the leaders was complaining about the offensive of the Rio de Janeiro Regional Electoral Court so that the delegation’s return home would not interfere with the conduct of the voting process in the city.

TRE wanted the group to stay in Ecuador and leave to return to Rio only this Monday, to avoid the risk of agglomerations.

The notification sent by the court to Flamengo’s board even listed electoral crimes in which the club’s representatives could be framed if they kept the return to the early hours of Sunday and generated some kind of riot on the day of the second round.

In the already tense pre-match atmosphere, the terms of the notification were uncomfortable, an important red-black leader admitted to the column. Part of the board felt under threat.

At one point, in the conversations they had with the red-black summit, representatives of the Judiciary went so far as to say that the president of the Superior Electoral Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, was personally concerned about the situation – which was received as another element depression.

Court sources confirm to the column that, in a meeting with presidents of TREs, Moraes in fact expressed concern and said that the initiative of the president of the court of Rio, judge Elton Leme, to work so that there was no party — in the 2019 championship is important. , the team’s arrival gathered a crowd and stopped the downtown area.

The club’s leaders put their foot down when they heard the proposal to postpone the return. They argued that the return trip, by charter flight, was already organized, and that the players’ families, with several small children, would like to return home on the scheduled date. They also said that postponing the return would mean removing the right of members of the delegation to arrive in time to vote.

In the end, as is well known, Flamengo committed to arriving through a reserved area of ​​Galeão airport, without leaving room for agglomerations. Due to the sensitivity of the topic, the first of the club’s two official notes on the dispute, released on the eve of the final, had to do some gymnastics with words for two reasons: not to increase the stress with TRE or to openly address a possible victory party even before entering the field, which would not look good from a sporting point of view.