An artificial intelligence program called Clip Interrogator was created to give tips on selfies of users. However, the problem is that the sincerity of the program is somewhat exaggerated, which has generated several comments on social networks. The tool was created by the generative artist who goes by the name of “pharmapsychotic”. According to him, the app uses various images uploaded by users themselves to suggest points where the next record could be improved. However, the practice is not being so practical, as one woman reported that the app said she was looking “drunk and tired” in a photo of her.

CLIP-Interrogator was nice to me for the most part but it clocked me as a twitch streamer 😭 also “tired and drunk” LMAO pic.twitter.com/SMzH32xILR — strawberryemma 🍓🏳️‍⚧️⚧ (@strawbsisntdead) October 23, 2022

CLIP Interrogator is rude AF AI researcher as a muppet, with a punchable face. Also thanks but no thanks for pointing out my graying hair pic.twitter.com/OMQOpexuZC — Mark Riedl supports the right to bodily autonomy (@mark_riedl) October 20, 2022

A man also fell victim to the AI ​​program’s “super heartfelt” comments, which said his face was deformed. In addition, the review found the user’s face to be “good for punching”, not to mention the program also said he was looking like a puppet. As you can see, the program has a totally different proposal from a recently released one, which also worked with images, but tried to bring to the present times how some deceased artists would be. Among them are Michael JacksonAmy WinehouseAyrton SennaTupac and many others.

Another recently released project was intended to bring Steve Jobs back to life for a podcast interview. Despite some minor flaws, the program was quite right on several points in the voice of the Apple founder. As for Clip Interrogator, its creator just said that the program is subject to distortions like other apps. Until then, the app is giving the talk and it remains to be seen how it will be improved, as well as how people will react to the way it works as well.

