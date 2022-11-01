Apple TV+: Ray Romano joins the cast of “Project Artemis”

Unveiled earlier this year, the film “Project Artemis” — production of Apple TV+ which will be starring Scarlett Johansson (“Black Widow”) and Channing Tatum (“Lost City”) — gained yet another strong name for its cast.

According to deadlineits about Ray Romanoknown for starring in the sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” and for being the voice of the mammoth Manny in the “Ice Age” franchise.

Romano recently made his directorial debut with the film “Somewhere in Queens”, which was highly awarded. He will also star in the biopic of Jim Valvano and has already been confirmed in the cast of the sitcom. “Bupkis”.

The hiring started from Greg Berlantiwho took over the direction of the feature in July after “creative disagreements” involving the name originally cast for the role, Jason Bateman (“Ozark”).

“Project Artemis”it is worth remembering, will have as its theme the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union in the midst of the Cold War, on the eve of the launch of the Apollo 11 mission — which took the first humans to the Moon, in 1968.

