two players from athletic were called up for the last period of preparation of the Brazilian under-20 team before the South American 2023 of the category.

A sensation for the first team, forward Vitor Roque, just 17 years old, was remembered by coach Ramón Menezes, as was the young goalkeeper Mycael, 20, who is still waiting for an opportunity in the professional team.

The Hurricane duo will participate in two preparatory friendlies for the selection, both against Chile, in Santiago, on November 17 and 20. The South American Championship starts on January 19th.

Check out the complete list of the Brazilian under-20 team

goalkeepers

Mycael – Atletico

Kaique – Palmeiras

Kauã – Flamengo

sides

Joao Moreira – Sao Paulo

Arthur – America-MG

Cuiabano – Gremio

Kaiki Bruno – Cruise

defenders

Weverton – Cruise

Douglas Mendes – RB Bragantino

Robert – Corinthians

Lucas Beraldo – Sao Paulo

midfielders

Marlon Gomes – Vasco da Gama

Pedro Lima – Palmeiras

Andrey – Vasco da Gama

Felipe Amaral – Ponte Preta

Matheus França – Flamengo

Victor Hugo – Flamengo

attackers

Vitor Roque – Atletico

Eric Marcus – Vasco

Marcos Leonardo – Santos

Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo

Angelo – Santos

Matheus Martins – Fluminense