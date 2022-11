Atlântico holds a draw with Cascavel and advances to the final – LNF

Atlântico will try for the unprecedented title of LNF 2022 against Corinthians. Erechim’s team withstood the pressure of the current champion Cascavel, drew 2-2 at the opponent’s house and reached the final of the competition for the third time.

The team from Paraná took the lead with less than a minute. Ernani stole the ball, dribbled the marker and sent a left-handed bomb. The gaucho reaction came out in a throw from the side. Serginho kicked straight, the ball hit goalkeeper Di Fanti and went in. The pressure from the hosts to stay in front again stopped in the marking and defenses of goalkeeper João Paulo.

In the second half, after much insistence, Cascavel scored again with Jorginho to blow up the gym. Atlântico’s tie came in Serginho’s free kick. With four seconds to go, Dieguinho had the same chance, but ended up in the hands of goalkeeper João Paulo, hero of the classification.

Rattlesnake x Atlantic Photo: Edson Castro

