Biden calls and talks to Lula about post-Bolsonaro democracy

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, called President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this afternoon (31). In addition to congratulating him on the election results, Biden also spoke with Lula about the “strength of democratic institutions”, referring to the fear that the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government would not respect the election result.

During the call, which lasted about 20 minutes, the two also talked about diplomatic relations between the two countries and talked about the challenges that the two nations will face regarding climate change.

The content of the conversation was released this afternoon through a White House letter.

“In the conversation that lasted 20 minutes, the two presidents discussed essential topics, such as the importance of democracy, preservation of the environment and how to expand cooperation between the two countries”, says a note released by Lula’s team.

Connection dropped. Biden tried to talk to Lula last night after the election results. However, there was a signal failure on the call and the conversation was postponed to this afternoon.

The fact that PT did not have a cell phone also made contact difficult, since it was necessary for someone to intermediate the conversation between the two.

During the videoconference, President Biden praised the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions after free, fair and credible elections. The two leaders discussed the strong relationship between the United States and Brazil and pledged to continue working as partners to address common challenges, including combating climate change, safeguarding food security, promoting inclusion and democracy, and managing regional migration. “

White House statement on Biden’s call to Lula

Just yesterday, the White House had already released a message of congratulations to the PT. The American president had already been signaling that he would not question Bolsonaro, if any, regarding the Brazilian electoral process.

I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 31, 2022

I repeat. Biden’s US election faced resistance from former President Donald Trump. A group of Trump supporters even invaded the Capitol, the seat of Congress in the country, alleging fraud in the elections. Investigations into the case indicate that the acts were orchestrated by far-right groups and that they also had the support of Trump himself.

The Bolsonaro family’s rapprochement with Trump worried both the White House and the PT, who feared a similar process in Brazil with Bolsonaro’s defeat.

Elected federal deputy Marina Silva (Rede-SP) today called the blockade of highways “Capitólio à la Bolsonaro”. According to the PRF (Federal Highway Police), there are points of agglomeration and blocking of truck drivers in at least 11 Brazilian states and the Federal District in protest of the election results.

Busy line. Since yesterday, Lula has been receiving calls from political leaders around the world. The procedure is customary in international relations and indicates when another country recognizes the result of Brazilian elections. This afternoon, Lula met with Argentine President Alberto Fernández, the first head of state he receives a visit from after being elected.

So far, the PT has received congratulations from personalities such as:

Olaf Scholz (prime minister of Germany)

Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister of the United Kingdom)

Emmanuel Macron (President of France)

Antônio Guterres (UN Secretary General)

Antônio Costa (Prime Minister of Portugal)

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (President of Portugal)

Miguel Diaz-Canel (President of Cuba)

Alberto Fernández (President of Argentina)

Pedro Sánchez (President of Spain)

Gabriel Boric (President of Chile)

Recep Erdogan (President of Turkey)

Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister of Canada)

Andrés Manuel López Obrador (President of Mexico)

Gustavo Petro (President of Colombia)

Vladimir Putin (President of Russia)

Sergio Mattarella (President of Italy)

Giorgia Meloni (Prime Minister of Italy)

Mark Rutte (Prime Minister of the Netherlands)

Luis Arce (President of Bolivia)

Pedro Castillo (President of Peru)

Luis Lacalle Pou (President of Uruguay)

Mario Abdo Benitez (President of Paraguay)

Xi Jinping (President of China)

In addition to them, Lula also received greetings from authorities in Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Guatemala, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Ireland, Nigeria, Dominican Republic, Panama, Ukraine.