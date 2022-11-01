Black Panther actress to star in spin-off

A Quiet Place: Day One, spin-off of the A Quiet Place franchise, had its protagonist defined. The chosen one was the actress Lupita Nyong’o, responsible for playing the warrior Nakia in the Black Panther films at Marvel Studios.

According to information from Deadline, Lupita is in final negotiations to star in the new feature. The project will be directed by Michael Sarnoski.

Still without information about the plot, the feature is being developed from an original story by John Krasinski, director of the two original films. The intention of Paramount Pictures is for the spin-off to start a shared universe in the same format as Marvel.

The duo who starred in A Quiet Place, Krasinski and Emily Blunt are not expected to return for the spin-off. In addition to Lupita, the plot should introduce a new cast.

In addition to the spin-off film, the franchise should win a new project that will serve as a sequel to the previous ones. Still without an official title, A Quiet Place 3 will have John Krasinski back as director, but there’s no set release date.

A Quiet Place: Part 2 (2020), the first post-pandemic theatrical-only release, took in $57 million at the US box office and $297 million at the box office. Worldwide. A critical success, the film earned a score of 91% on the rating aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

An Oscar winner, Lupita is one of the leading actresses of her generations and one of the stars of Marvel. In addition to Black Panther, she has also starred in films such as Agents 355 (2022), Queen of Katwe (2016) and The Mowgli: The Boy Wolf (2016), as well as playing Maz Kanata in the latest Star Wars trilogy.