Botafogo x Cuiabá: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing

In another crucial game in the fight for a place in the LiberatorsO Botafogo receives the threatened cuiabá this Tuesday (1/11), at 19:00, in the Nilton Santos Stadiumfor the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship-2022. Glorioso started the day in tenth position, with 47 points, just three behind the G-8.

On the rise in the competition, Botafogo comes from a good victory over Red Bull Bragantino at home. The team even entered the G-8, but then left with the round sequence. But you can return to the group – remembering that Sao Paulo (8th, with 50) and Atlético-MG (7th, 51st) face off at Morumbi also this Tuesday.

For this Tuesday’s game, the coach Luís Castro counts with the return of the midfielder Lucas Fernandes, recovered from muscle injury. The player can again be a starter, even in the absence of Edwardwhich will only return to the pitch in 2023. But there is also a chance that Botafogo will repeat the formation with four attackers that started the last game.

Botafogo embezzlement

beyond the steering wheels Bren and kayakwho are recovering from surgery, are out for physical reasons the steering wheel Danilo Barbosa and the sock Edward. There is no one suspended.

Hanging from Botafogo

The sides are hung with two yellow cards Daniel Borges and marçalthe defenders Victor Cuesta, Philipe Sampaio and Kanuthe sock Lucas Piazon and the attacker Victor Sáin addition to the technician Luís Castro and the assistant Vítor Severino. If someone on this list receives a card this Tuesday, they will not be able to participate in the game against Atlético-MGnext Monday (7), in Mineirão.

The opponent – ​​Cuiabá

Threatened by relegation, Cuiabá gained a breath by beating Avaí in the last round and leaving Z-4. For this Tuesday’s game, the coach Antonio Oliveira will have the reinforcements of Joaquim, Denilson and Deyversonwho have served automatic suspension, and Sidcley, Kelvin Osorio and camille, who have recovered from injuries. The tendency is for him to set up a scheme with three defenders to face Botafogo.

tickets

There are no more tickets for the Lower East sector. Sales continue on the internet and at the ticket offices of the Nilton Santos Stadium for the Upper East (R$ 40 full/R$ 20 half), Lower West (R$ 80 full/R$ 40 half) and Tribuna (R$ 320 full/half) sectors. R$ 200 half). Cuiabá fans will be in the South sector.

Where to watch Botafogo vs Cuiabá

The game will be broadcast only by Premierein the pay-per-view system.

Arbitration

Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima, from the Gaucho Federation, whistles the game, assisted by Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS). The VAR will be operated by Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa), with the help of Matheus Delgado Candançan, both from São Paulo.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO X CUIABA

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 11/01/2022 – 19h

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (Fifa/SP) and Leirson Peng Martins (RS)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (VAR-Fifa/SP)

Tickets: botafogo.com.br/ingresso

Where to watch: Premiere

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê and Gabriel Pires; Júnior Santos, Tiquinho Soares, Jeffinho and Victor Sá (Lucas Fernandes) – Coach: Luís Castro.

CUIABA: Walter; Marllon, Joaquim and Alan Empereur (Marcão); João Lucas, Denilson, Pepê and Igor Cariús; Felipe Marques (Rodriguinho), Deyverson and André Luís – Coach: António Oliveira.