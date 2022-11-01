Can messages already sent be EDITED?

A controversial new feature may be about to arrive on WhatsApp: the one that gives users the power to edit messages that have already been sent for some time. Although it seems like an interesting feature, many users have shown previous discontent on the subject.

WhatsApp’s controversial feature

At first, there is still no release date for the new function. However, the news has already generated controversy among users of the application even before implementation. That’s because, with the new tool, it will be more difficult to prove something that was said previously in a conversation, which could end up generating misunderstandings in the future.

In addition, the testing phase of the function has already started and users of the beta version of the messenger will be the first to receive the update with the edition of conversations. Despite the dissatisfaction, the tool can end up bringing a new way to solve problems in everyday life, if used correctly.

For example, it may happen that a user sends the wrong content to someone else, but he will be able to edit it before the other person sees it, in the need to delete all the content. In addition, it can still be useful in several other situations, depending on the context of the messages sent. So far, it is also not known what the maximum time available for editing the sent message will be.

Users show dissatisfaction

One of the concerns of users, as mentioned earlier, is not being able to verify what was said during a conversation because of the possibility of editing conversations.

However, another concern has to do with product and service companies. That’s because, when they send the value of an item, they can end up editing the message and changing the price. Therefore, the recommendation at these times is to take a print in moments of greatest concern.

Currently, users can delete entire messages that were sent in error, but the action leaves traces like a log to indicate that there was a message even if the user who received it was unable to read it in time.

Following this line of reasoning, it is not yet known whether the new function will also leave evidence that the edited message has been changed or not, as a specific indication.

It is worth remembering that the function has been available on Telegram for a long time, something that users of the other messenger do not complain about. To do so, users just click and hold on the message they want to change and then click on “Edit”. The option that will open is to edit the message freely, as if the user were writing the text from scratch, in order to then be able to send it.

