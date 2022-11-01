Can you find all the words in this ‘Chess’ themed Word Search?

Word Searches are a great exercise for the mind, as they stimulate our reading and reasoning. That’s why today we bring you this Hunting words about chess, in which all the terms present in the table refer to specific pieces of this one of the most beloved games of all.

Read more: Word Search with European countries; can you identify them?

understand the challenge

In the picture above you find several letters scrambled and apparently without any order. However, there are indeed a few words present in it, and these are the ones you’ll need to find to win the Word Search challenge.

In this specific case, the words are related to the game of chess, which is one of the great classics of western culture. This means that there are some of the names of the pieces or moves of this game on the board, which will only be able to recognize those who actually have some familiarity with chess.

It is worth remembering that the words can be anywhere on the board, in any position and in horizontal, vertical and also diagonal directions. In addition, another tip for finding words is to know that some of them can be inverted, that is, reading from bottom to top or from right to left.

Where are the words?

How many words could you find in this board? There are six words in all, and all of them are chess pieces. If you haven’t found them, don’t worry, we’ll show you where they are so you can compare your results. See which terms are present in the table:

King;

Queen;

Pawn;

Bishop;

Horse; and

Tower.

In the image below, you can clearly see where the terms are, and you can see that some of them were difficult to find because of the direction. Anyway, regardless of the result, it’s important to keep exercising your brain, and the crosswords will always be a great stimulus!

Certainly your performance will be better according to your attempts, since it is only by trying that we can really get the hang of the game. So, take the opportunity to search for other crosswords!