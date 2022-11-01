Captain America 4 Will Bring Conflict Between Sam and General Ross, Says Producer

Nate Moore confirmed that Captain America: New World Order will bring a conflict between Sam Wilson and General Ross. The producer celebrated the opportunity to work with Harrison Ford, William Hurt in the paper.

“Well, look, Sam Wilson is going to bring his own team to play. It’s no secret that Samuel Sterns, The Leader, is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson is amazing, while Harrison Ford is taking over as General ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross.”

told the collider.

“Let’s remember that Ross threw Sam in prison during Captain America: Civil War for violating the Sokovia Accords. So there will certainly be some sparks there, which I think is going to be a lot of fun.”

Read more about Captain America – New World Order:

Harrison Ford is confirmed as General “Thunderbolt” Ross, and there is anticipation for a cameo from Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Merchant of Power.

The main cast also brings Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and Shira Haas like Sabra.

We recently had confirmation that Julius Onah was chosen for the direction.

Onah doesn’t have a very extensive journey in Hollywood, being best known for The Cloverfield Paradox, where he worked alongside producer JJ Abrams.

In addition to this, he received much praise for the independent production lucestarring Naomi Watts, Tim Roth and Octavia Spencerhaving been shown three years ago at the Sundance Film Festival.

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for May 3, 2024, and will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.