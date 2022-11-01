Carol Dantas shows son with Neymar in costume at home party

Son of Neymar and Carol Dantas appears ready for the costume party at his mother’s house in Europe

The home of the digital influencer Carol Dantas in the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain, was prepared for a fun and scary party! That’s because the famous is preparing a super special celebration to celebrate the halloween in the best style! The influencer’s heirs have already emerged ready for a lot of fun.

Carol is the mother of 11-year-old Davi Lucca. The boy is the result of the digital influencer’s brief relationship with the football player, Neymar Jr. Despite being the only heir to the football star, Davi Lucca has a little brother on his mother’s side. Little boy Valentin was born in 2019 after a few months of his parents’ wedding ceremony, Carol Dantas and Vinicius Martinez.

The influencer and the firstborn moved to Europe shortly after Neymar was sold to international football, so that the father could remain close to his son’s routine. The athlete debuted in the Barcelona team, the first European club he played, in 2013. With that, since he was little, Davi Lucca settled in the Spanish city. Attending school and with many friends of his acquaintanceship.

It was to gather these friends and ensure the fun of her two children that Carol prepared a very lively party at her house in the best horror movie style. This is because the digital influencer promoted a Halloween celebration or, as it is known worldwide: halloween. The date is recognized by the “trick or treat”, in addition to the climate of scares!

The game that originated in the United States and has gained the world is children in costumes who knock on neighbors’ doors asking for treats or, if they don’t receive them, get up to some mischief.

Carol Dantas so he prepared the house with lots of sweets to deliver to the little ones. In addition to leaving your property all decorated in the theme of the party, with confectioned cake! Already the heirs posed ready for the party. Davi Lucca, Valentin and a friend of the firstborn posed in front of the house wearing skeleton costumes.

