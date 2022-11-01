Check out five movie and series tips to marathon on Halloween

The word halloween, which gives its name to the American holiday, is a combination of the terms “hallow”, an old definition for “holy”, and “eve”, which means “eve”. In this way, it is clear why the celebration is held on October 31, and precedes All Saints’ Day on November 1.

However, do you know where these festivities came from? Historians believe that it all started with the ancient Celtic people, who celebrated the festival called “Samhain”, a celebration referring to the end of summer.

In this spooky and chilling atmosphere, check out five nominations for horror movies and series to marathon with family and friends:

The illuminated

Produced and directed by filmmaker Stanley Kubrick, the 80s classic is based on Stephen King’s eponymous novel and features the iconic Jack Nicholson as the protagonist. The plot features Jack Torrance, a caretaker who takes a job at the “Overlook Hotel” in Colorado and begins to witness paranormal phenomena that plague his mind.

The film is available on HBO Max, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV catalogs.

The Curse of Hill House

Launched in 2018, the series has ten episodes and was also inspired by a book of the same name, written by Shirley Jackson. The story introduces the Crain family in the summer of 1992, who by then had just settled in the Hill Mansion. The plot alternates between flashbacks and the five brothers in the present day.

The series integrates the Netflix streaming catalog.

Read more: Ten stories that narrate the trajectory of the superhero genre

The woman in Black

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe leaves the wizarding world to act in the 2012 horror movie based on the Susan Hill novel of the same name. The protagonist Arthur Kipps is a lawyer who receives the task of regularizing the documentation of an abandoned mansion, located in a small town where several children mysteriously died. After experiencing inexplicable scenes, he decides to investigate what is really happening.

The film is available on HBO Max, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV catalogs.

The invisible man

The 2020 movie mixes the sci-fi and horror genres. Cecilia “Cee” Kass (Elisabeth Moss) is in an abusive relationship with Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), a scientist specializing in optical technologies. After her boyfriend’s suicide, the protagonist begins to believe that her life will be back on track, but unexplained events start to change the course of things.

The film is available on Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube and Google Play Movies & TV catalogs.

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities

Newly released on Netflix, the series by the Mexican filmmaker tells eight isolated stories, which navigate between narratives of demons, witches, crazed animals and even aliens, and that are somehow related to the “cabinet of curiosities”, a kind of furniture common in houses between the 16th and 17th centuries.

The production is available on Netflix.

Also read: National Book Day: Meet six independent writers