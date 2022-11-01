check out the costumes of Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and more

O halloween arrived and, with it, the dedication to create the costumes most impressive. In addition to the traditional parties, celebrities are also preparing to share the moment on social media.







famous halloween Photo: Instagram/@kimkardashian and @justinbieber and Twitter/@lizzo / Estadão

This year, the inspirations ranged from horror movies and scary figures to iconic pop culture characters. Check out what some of the national and international personalities wore in this Halloween:

Juliette

In the absence of one, Juliette prepared two costumes. In the first, she dressed as a kind of “sun witch”, with special effects.

In the second, the singer appeared fully makeup to look like a character from a comic book.

HIV Tube

HIV Tube also delivered two different looks for Halloween and committed to the spooky theme. In her first costume, she dressed like the nunfrom the 2018 feature.

The second characterization, also inspired by a horror movie, was like the evil doll. Annabelle. The influencer published two videos showing the productions:

Pablo Vittar

Pablo Vittar chose to honor the American singer of Mexican descent Selena Quintanillawho died murdered in 1995. The drag queen posted several photos featuring the artist:

Whindersson Nunes

Whindersson Nunes dressed up as Edward from the movie Edward Scissor Hands1991. “Too dangerous to love”, joked the comedian in his publication.

Kylie Jenner

International personalities tend to dedicate themselves a lot to Halloween and it was no different with Kylie Jenner, who published images with different costumes throughout the weekend.

She dressed as Frankenstein, Elvira: The Dark Queen, from the 1988 film, “space girl”, and extraterrestrial.

Does everyone agree that Kylie Jenner was this year’s Halloween queen? People, she’s having dinner with these costumes pic.twitter.com/pn2mh2UAY5 — la sifuentes (@pedroxsfn) October 31, 2022

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian also committed herself as her sister and characterized herself as the mystiquecharacter played by Jennifer Lawrence in the movies of X-Men.

Kendall Jenner

Another of the Kardashian family sisters to prepare more than one costume was Kendall Jenner. The model published photos as Jesse, from Toy Storyand innovated by dressing like – that’s right – a cucumber.

Lizzo

The singer Lizzo also surprised with her costume by paying homage to two very famous characters: Marge Simpson, from the simpsonsand Miss Piggy, from Muppets.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed up almost as opposites for Halloween. He opted for a punk rock outfit and makeup, while she donned a look covered in pink flowers.

Chloe x Halle

The singer Halle Baileywho will give life to Princess Ariel in the live-action of The Little Mermaiddressed up as Naytiri, a character in the movie avatar. The film’s sequel hits theaters on December 15.

Halle’s sister and musical duo, Chloewas inspired by the character Lola Bunnyfrom the cartoon Looney Tunesfor your fantasy.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes published two photos next to the model Winnie Harlow to share your Halloween costume. he dressed up Indiana Joneswhile she dressed as Nefertiti, believed to have been a queen of Egypt.

