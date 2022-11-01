Cléber Machado explains about the event in Vasco x Sampaio Corrêa

Cléber Machado was criticized on social networks because of his narration in the third and decisive goal of Sampaio Corrêa against Vasco, in the 3-2 victory of the Maranhão team against the Cariocas last week, for Série B.

Presenting “Bem, Amigos” tonight (31), Cléber explained himself, contextualizing the situation. He even apologized and said he’s not a “robot”.

“Two days later, I went to see that some people criticized me because of the tone of the narration of Sampaio Corrêa’s third goal. I didn’t even think about it at the time. For those who got angry, I didn’t need to give any explanation… A crowded stadium, a stadium in tension, and during the entire game we said: ‘This team from Sampaio Corrêa is brave, they weren’t intimidated’. The game is 2-1 for Sampaio, Vasco almost knocked out . The fourth referee raises the 10-minute stoppage sign. That sign left the stadium in a trance, which started to push energy into the field. And then Vasco scores the equalizing goal, gets the goal”, started the narrator.

“Evidently, the mood has changed. And what we were talking about at the time, Pedrinho was commenting. He even says ‘it’s yours’, with the ball reaching the guy’s head. Po, I thought: ‘That whole speech was for space’. Some people think it was for Vasco, against Sampaio Corrêa. Please, right? None of that, Sampaio had a spectacular campaign, a super friendly team, played a great game. that you live. Whoever is broadcasting the game is not a robot, as are the players. We feel what is happening there, it has nothing to do with being for or against anyone, but sorry for those who didn’t like it”, he added.

In the episode, Cléber showed surprise with the goal scored by Joécio, in the 55th minute of the second half. That’s because Vasco had tied the confrontation shortly before and the stadium pulsed pushing the carioca club.

On social media, fans complained that the narration did not have the same intonation in the announcer’s voice as it had before.

“What Cléber Machado did today with Sampaio Corrêa was a historic insult. Was he narrating on Vasco TV, p****? last week.