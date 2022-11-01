Click Games turns 20 and gets an updated version; access

Click Jogos, one of the largest online gaming portals in Brazil, has just completed 20 years of existence this month. To celebrate the anniversary, the NZN gaming portal has a new look. Totally revamped, the site had its experience reformulated, with a focus on security and ease of access by mobile deviceswith an eye on new trends that point to a growing interest in this type of games.

According to Google Trends, since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, online gaming has seen an average growth of 40%, which reinforces the importance of the vertical, today with more than 25 thousand games in the collectionas a pioneer in this segment on the Brazilian internet.

According to Rodrigo Godoy, head of Data and Product Development at NZN, a leading company in the creation of segmented audiences in Brazil, the idea of ​​the new layout seeks to reach an audience that wants to have access to a wide collection of games, without having to download them to your devices.

Click Games: a success story

Source: Click Games/Play.Source: Click Games

According to Godoy, the new website interface focuses on mobile, the main resource used by most young audiences, from an early age, to play online. For him, identification with this segment is immediate, thanks to a selection of current titles and “with greater appeal to the content consumed by this audience (famous characters and franchises, for example)”.

With 20 years on the virtual road, Click Jogos is currently the largest children’s online game portal in Brazilthat can be played on PCs, tablets or smartphones. Today, an expert team works daily to ensure a fun and safe experience for its 60,000 daily users.

Colleagues in the NZN ecosystem, we at TecMundo We wish our brother a long and prosperous life!