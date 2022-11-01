Conmebol hammers and sets dates for Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana 2023 draws | Sport

Admin 2 days ago Sports Leave a comment 2 Views


Flamengo’s Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa celebrates with the trophy after winning the Copa Libertadores final, after the football match between Brazilian Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense at the teams Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on October 29, 2022. Rodrigo Buendia / AFPRodrigo Buendia / AFP

Published 10/31/2022 19:46

Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana in 2022 are barely over, and Conmebol is already thinking about the 2023 season. The entity has set the dates for the draws for competitions next year, both in the preliminary and group stages.

According to LANCE! found, the draw for the preliminary phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Copa Libertadores, as well as the preliminary phase of the Sudamericana, will be held later this year, on December 21. The event will take place in Paraguay, at the headquarters of CONMEBOL.

The draw for the group stages of the two most important competitions on the continent will take place in March, at the end of the month, with a date yet to be defined.

In early October, Independiente del Valle, from Ecuador, beat São Paulo and won the Copa Sudamericana title. Last Saturday, Flamengo beat Athletico-PR and won the Libertadores title for the third time.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Corinthians beats Flamengo at Maracanã and guarantees a direct spot in the next Libertadores

Photo: RD1 Corinthians went to the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, left their traumas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved