Conmebol hammers and sets dates for Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana 2023 draws | Sport



Flamengo’s Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa celebrates with the trophy after winning the Copa Libertadores final, after the football match between Brazilian Flamengo and Athletico Paranaense at the teams Isidro Romero Carbo Monumental Stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on October 29, 2022. Rodrigo Buendia / AFP – Rodrigo Buendia / AFP

Published 10/31/2022 19:46

Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana in 2022 are barely over, and Conmebol is already thinking about the 2023 season. The entity has set the dates for the draws for competitions next year, both in the preliminary and group stages.