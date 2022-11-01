Contest awards photo of Angelina Jolie full of bees

DAN WINTERS

The important Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA) released, in its eighth year, an impressive array of images that once again highlight the diversity and art of photography’s craft.

From tourists being accosted by polar bears and hippos to Angelina Jolie covered in bees, the competition’s winners were chosen from tens of thousands of entries featuring some of the best photographs of 2022, submitted by amateur and professional photographers from 140 countries. Brazilian Jonne Roriz won in the sport category with an image of swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

The Siena International Photo Awards is organized by Art Photo Travel, a non-profit association that creates cultural initiatives aimed at disseminating, promoting and valuing art, monuments, traditions, cultures and natural beauties from around the world. It also annually holds the “Drone Photo Awards” and “Creative Photo Awards”, open to all photographers, whether they are professionals, enthusiasts or new talent.

The photograph that won the overall award and the winners in 11 categories — Street Photography; Journeys and Adventures; Fascinating Faces and Characters; Nature beauty; Animals in Their Habitat; Architecture and Urban Spaces; Sports in Action; Documentary and Photojournalism; and Sub 20 — are shown in the beautiful Italian city of Siena as part of the Siena Awards Festival of Visual Arts, which runs from October 1st to November 20th.

The Siena International Photo Awards is free and applications for next year are now open. Check out the highlights of the award below:

OVERALL WINNER

KONSTANTINOS TSAKALIDIS

“Woman of Evia” by Greek photographer Konstantinos Tsakalidis is the title of the overall winning image. The photo captures the despair of Kritsiopi Panayiota, an 81-year-old woman, as flames near her home during the devastating wildfires in the summer of 2021, which caused serious environmental damage.

Amid the hottest and longest lasting heat wave in 30 years, with temperatures reaching 47°C, hundreds of wildfires broke out across the country, severely hitting Greece’s second-largest island. Thousands of residents and tourists were evacuated by boat. The uncontrollable flames, which lasted for a week in the dry pine forests, destroyed more than 50,000 hectares of forested area and farmland, burned dozens of houses and killed many animals.

FASCINATING FACES AND CHARACTERS

2nd place: “This is my eye”

AHMED EL HANJOUL

This happy-spirited 70-year-old woman loves to cultivate the land and raise pets, especially birds. His wrinkled face and hands, clearly worn from a lifetime of work, don’t hide his hopeful smile. She carries her chicken in such a way that the animal becomes a part of her: through her eyes, everything is beautiful.

Notable work: “Gentlemen of Kibera”

MAURO DE BETTIO

It’s not about what’s in fashion today: it’s about elegance and style. This is the portrait of Dennis “Baqteria”, model, tailor, actor, mentor, stuntman and Kibera (Kenya) model of the year.

Honorable mention: “Marietta, football against extremism”

LUCAS BARIOULET

Marietta, a 17-year-old soccer player, is a member of the newly founded Mauritania women’s soccer team. In this deeply conservative society, for many the idea of ​​women participating in sport is distasteful. “We want to change our society’s view of women,” says Oumou Kane, director of the federation.

Notable work: “Horse and a happy girl”

KADIR CIVIC

While the horse is eating a carrot, an expression of excitement, happiness and fear occurs on the child’s face. Ayse, who has Down syndrome, is very happy to be around the animal. Horses are highly useful as an alternative medicine in the treatment of children with disabilities.

JOURNEYS AND ADVENTURES

Winner: “Work”

RAHAT BIN MUSTAFIZ

The photo was taken in Pabna, one of Bangladesh’s most important river ports for importing fertilizers, cereals, coal and cement – ​​and where, ultimately, the salary depends on the number of bags transported. Nagarbari Ghat is one of the busiest river ports in the country. Importers use this route to facilitate transportation and workers work here around the clock to unload products from ships.

3rd place: “Surprise visit”

MARCUS WESTBERG

A territorial male hippopotamus suddenly emerges from the Chobe River in Botswana. After his first appearance, which happened 20 seconds earlier, guide Patrick wisely decided to capsize the small boat and leave the area, but the hippo chased after him.

Honorable Mention: “Polar Bear 81”

BOB CHIUJOURNEYS

Every year in October and November, polar bears head to the Hudson Bay ice sheets in search of food. Here, a curious polar bear approached the back of the open deck of a buggy, where many curious visitors were also trying to get a closer look at the giant creature.

Notable work: “Favela on the Calcutta Railway”

FRANCESCA SALICE

Thousands of people live near the railroad tracks, crossing Kolkata and its environs in India. When trains pass, they hide inside shelters. In this photo, a child is hiding behind the curtain in her house.

Notable work: “Surf in the green sea”

WEIMIN IQ

The green prairie of Kerala, India is endless and the ripples of the mountains look like the waves of the sea, cascading down and reaching into the distance. The afternoon sun highlights the curves, creating a contrast between light and shadows, as two shepherds led their horses like surfers through the mountains.

Honorable Mention: “My Family”

K. ASAD

A sister teaches her brother at night. On Char Island, Bangladesh, the main source of income is agriculture. Sometimes thieves come and steal your livestock. For this reason, families take the animals to the same room where they sleep, as cattle represent their only source of income.

UNDER 20

Winner: “Kiss Me”

RAFFAEL GUNAWAN

A girl, with a sad expression and lipsticked lips, is a model for a photo shoot. The concept of the image was changed by the arrival of a curious little bird.

Notable work: “Liberty”

KAMIAR HOSEINIPOUR

The image conveys a sense of freedom and the paradox of solitude and companionship. The birds flapping their wings towards infinity are a symbol of freedom and unity, while the tree alone stands firm on the hill as a symbol of resistance.

SPORTS IN ACTION

Winner: “Finding Nemo”

JONNE RORIZ

Brazilian photographer Jonne Roriz won the award with the image of Brazilian swimmer Ana Marcela Cunha, Olympic gold medalist and elected Forbes Under 30 last year. On the final stretch of the Women’s 10 km Swimming Marathon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, at the Odaiba Marine Park, a small fish jumped out of the water, retreating from the athlete’s arm, at the moment of the click. The image was called “Finding Nemo”.

Notable work: “Strong Head”

DELLY CARR

Japan’s Sumire Kita competes in the individual rhythmic gymnastics category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. When doing a split in the air, the athlete’s head seems to disappear behind her shoulders. Warm colors and sharp muscle lines become the protagonists of the image.

Notable work: “Desire to live”

TAISIR MAHDI

A group of children playing football in Iraq. The middle child, Qassem Muhammed, had a leg amputated as a result of an explosion in his town. However, desire and ambition are still his lifelong companions. Among his peers, he seems to be on a springboard, ready to score the goal of a lifetime.

Notable work: “Head-ball-goal”

ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN

Bayern Munich scores the second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E game against Barcelona. The ball ends up in the net, passing directly behind the head of goalkeeper Marc-André, creating an incredible optical illusion.

Notable work: “Out of the Shadows”

BRADLEY KANARIS

Roger Federer throws a backhand in his semifinal match against Jeremy Chardy of France during the Brisbane International 2014. Only the tennis player’s face and chest stand out, against a completely dark background. Her determined gaze is focused on the fluorescent ball in the foreground.

STREET PHOTOGRAPHY

Winner: “Smoky Coat”

MICHAEL KOWALCZYK

Dressed in a coat and detective hat, the protagonist of the photo appears to emerge from a cloud of underground steam rising from under East 37th Street in New York. In the background, skyscrapers and old buildings complete the picture.

Honorable Mention: “Vivid Conversation”

MAUDE BARDET

The neighborhood of Giza is next to the pyramids of Egypt. It is home to the horses and camels that transport tourists – one of them looks out of a brick wall window, exchanging glances with a passing girl.

Notable work: “Dead man on motorcycle”

VALERIO BISPURI

A motorcyclist carries a coffin through the streets of Benin. It is unknown whether the box is full or empty. In the country, motorcycles transport everything from sofas to animals.

Notable work: “The city on the shoulders”

AJEESH PUTHIYADATH

Qatar is preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The city is undergoing final maintenance works. The image of the two men, apparently carrying the city on their shoulders, portrays the importance of the human workforce.

ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN SPACES

Winner: “Joker Smile”

MUHAMMAD ALMASRI

They say buildings have no life. However, as an architectural photographer, the author thinks just the opposite. The title of this image, “Joker Smile,” tells a different story: that of a polka-dotted building with a smiling roof. The moon completes the face of this brick Joker.

2nd place: “Elevator”

IBRAHIM NABEEL SALAH

The image, taken from a street in Manhattan, creates a stunning optical illusion. The perfect geometry of the four sides gives the impression of being in an elevator: we don’t know which way it’s going, but we feel lifted, even though we’re still with our feet on the ground.

Notable work: “Near”

MICHAL ZAHORNACKY

Through a series of repetitive, layered architectural patterns, the photo alludes to the suffocating atmosphere of the pandemic. We were forced to close the doors and stay at home. It brought us closer – as humanity, to family, friends and ourselves.

