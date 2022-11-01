Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone in ‘The Penguin’, spin-off from ‘The Batman’

In a new production derived from ‘The Batman’, actress Cristin Milioti was cast to play the great rival of the Penguin

The series “The Penguin” has one more addition to the cast. The production, which will be derived from the universe of “The Batman” (2022), will feature Colin Farrell reviving the Penguin role and, according to Deadline, now also features Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs) as Sofia Falcone, daughter of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). She will face off against the villain to see who will take over her father’s operations.

Sofia Falcone was created by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale in the classic comic “Batman: The Long Halloween”, and gained more importance in the sequel “Dark Victory”, where he seeks revenge for the family members who were murdered.

Known as Sofia Falcone Gigante, the character had already appeared in a DC adaptation: in the series “Gotham”, which ran between 2014 and 2019, Crystal Reed was responsible for bringing the character to life.

Farrell took on the role of Penguin in “The Batman,” which stars Robert Pattinsonand has the direction of Matt Reeves. There are other big names in the cast like Paul Dano, Zoë Kravitz, Andy Serkis and Jeffrey Wright. The film is available on HBO Max. Check out the trailer!