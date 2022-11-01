Cruzeiro cup game could break Mineiro’s record in 2022

photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press Mineiro’s public record in 2022 was in the game between Cruzeiro and Vasco

Cruzeiro will play the Serie B “cup game” against CSA this Sunday with the expectation of breaking Mineiro’s attendance record in 2022. 0 against Vasco, on September 21. The match, for the 31st round of Serie B, guaranteed access to Cruzeiro.

This Sunday (6/10), coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team ends the season against CSA. The ball rolls at 18:30, for the 38th round of Serie B. After the match, the squad receives the champion trophy.

Ticket sales for the match began this Tuesday at 9 am, exclusively for members. Marketing to the general public starts on Thursday at 4 pm. Prices range from R$40 to R$200.