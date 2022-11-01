Cruzeiro cup game could break Mineiro’s record in 2022
photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Mineiro’s public record in 2022 was in the game between Cruzeiro and Vasco
Cruzeiro will play the Serie B “cup game” against CSA this Sunday with the expectation of breaking Mineiro’s attendance record in 2022. 0 against Vasco, on September 21. The match, for the 31st round of Serie B, guaranteed access to Cruzeiro.
This Sunday (6/10), coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team ends the season against CSA. The ball rolls at 18:30, for the 38th round of Serie B. After the match, the squad receives the champion trophy.
Ticket sales for the match began this Tuesday at 9 am, exclusively for members. Marketing to the general public starts on Thursday at 4 pm. Prices range from R$40 to R$200.
Cruzeiro fans choose who to keep in the squad for 2023
Bruno Rodrigues (striker) – YES (6.9 thousand votes) x NO (485 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Neto Moura (steering wheel) – YES (6,800 votes) x NO (422 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Oliveira (defender) – YES (6,800 votes) x NO (421 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Rafael Cabral (goalkeeper) – YES (6,800 votes) x NO (463 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Rafa Silva (striker) – YES (6,400 votes) x NO (788 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Edu (center forward) – YES (6,400 votes) x NO (866 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Denivys (goalkeeper) – YES (6.1 thousand votes) x NO (835 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Willian Oliveira (midfielder) – YES (6 thousand votes) x NO (1.1 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Daniel Jr (midfielder) – YES (6 thousand votes) x NO (1.1 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Matheus Bidu (left-back) – YES (5.8 thousand votes) x NO (1.3 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Filipe Machado (midfielder) – YES (5.8 thousand votes) x NO (1.3 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Wesley Gasolina (right-back) – YES (5.5 thousand votes) x NO (1.4 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Stnio (striker) – YES (5.5 thousand votes) x NO (1.7 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Jaj (striker) – YES (4.9 thousand votes) x NO (2 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Geovane Jesus (defender/right-back) – YES (4.8 thousand votes) x NO (2 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Z Ivaldo (defender) – YES (4.7 thousand votes) x NO (2.2 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Eduardo Brock (defender) – YES (4,300 votes) x NO (2,600 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Marquinhos Cipriano (left-back) – YES (3,600 votes) x NO (3,000 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Luvannor (striker) – NO (4.5 thousand votes) x YES (2.2 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Gabriel Mesquita (goalkeeper) – NO (4.5 thousand votes) x YES (1.8 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Lincoln (striker) – NO (4,800 votes) x YES (1,800 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Joo Paulo (midfielder) – NO (4.7 thousand votes) x YES (1.7 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Lus Felipe (defender) – NO (5.1 thousand votes) x YES (1.1 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Leo Pais (midfielder) – NO (5.2 thousand votes) x YES (1.1 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Pedro Castro (midfielder) – NO (5.3 thousand votes) x YES (1.1 thousand votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Wagner Leonardo (defender) – NO (5,800 votes) x YES (590 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Rmulo (right-back) – NO (5,800 votes) x YES (549 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Fernando Canesin (midfielder) – NO (5,800 votes) x YES (441 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Pablo Siles (midfielder) – NO (5,800 votes) x YES (335 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Chay (midfielder) – NO (5.9 thousand votes) x YES (373 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Rodolfo (striker) – NO (6 thousand votes) x YES (272 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
Waguininho (striker) – NO (6.1 thousand votes) x YES (217 votes) – photo: Divulgao/Cruzeiro
