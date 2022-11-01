Cryptocurrencies with the biggest highs and lows of October; Dogecoin soars 100% and BTC takes off from exchanges

October was not the bullish month that some had been hoping for with Bitcoin (BTC)’s all-time bullish record this month in eight of the past 12 years, but it did bring welcome gains to the industry as a whole. In addition to BTC itself, which rose 5.5%, Ethereum (ETH) showed strength again and advanced 18% in the period.

However, the real highlight was the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE), again driven by Elon Musk, a well-known supporter of the currency who made the news in October amid the soap opera surrounding the Twitter takeover, completed in the last few days of the month.

In this period, investors have seen cryptos rebound with more confidence, raising hopes that the market has already bottomed out. The macro scenario also continued to contribute, with analysts betting that the yield curve is about to turn. However, digital assets showed a certain independence and registered several days of highs even with lows on the stock markets.

“What we have seen in this third quarter of 2022 was the return of the decorrelation of BTC against the traditional market, the S&P and the NASDAQ, which in fact in the first 12 years of BTC’s existence, it had a correlation with the S&P of only 0.08%,” explains Lendel Lucas, CEO of quantitative investment firm iVi Tech.

According to the expert, Bitcoin’s moment is marked by the return of the inflation protection narrative, which would increase the chances of the digital asset to perform better even in the midst of an eventual recession in the United States next year.

“After the low of US$ 17,000 in June, expectations for November and December are positive, with the possibility of reaching US$ 30,000 by the end of the year”, he bets.

For this to materialize, investors need to continue a buying movement that continues to grow, according to data pointed out by Israel Buzaym, executive at Brazilian brokerage BitPreço.

“Indicators on-chain, that is, insights taken from data from the Bitcoin network, show that the well-known whale wallets continue to accumulate the cryptocurrency. In addition, public metrics from international exchanges have shown an intense flow of purchase capital (currency and stablecoins) entering exchanges”, he explains.

Even so, October was also marked by the strong fall of Ethereum ([ativo=ETHW]), an asset that emerged in mid-September as a supposed replacement for Ethereum.

Check below how cryptocurrencies performed in the last month.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies in October:

cryptocurrency Price Variation Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 20,495 +5.47% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,572 +18.37% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 326.36 +14.80% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.4659 -2.89% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4063 -6.46%

October’s Highest Highs

Dogecoin (DOGE) had the best performance in October after a surge in the last week of the month – again because of Elon Musk, not for posts on Twitter, but for actually having finally closed the acquisition of the social network.

DOGE investors are betting on the idea that Tesla’s CEO will be able to promote some kind of integration of the meme cryptocurrency with the microblogging platform. Currently, Twitter already offers payments in BTC and ETH, for example. In this vein, the crypto soared from $0.06 on the 26th to $0.127 on the 31st, an appreciation of 106%.

Right behind appears the Huobi Token (HT), a token from the eponymous brokerage that was once one of the largest in the world, but went into crisis and almost closed its doors. However, it was eventually sold to About Capital, a Hong Kong-based fund manager. After deep losses, the crypto exchange picked up momentum and ended the month up 97%.

The third highest-returning crypto was Osmosis (OSMO), which powers a decentralized exchange (which works with smart contracts rather than a broker-controlled order book) that supports multiple networks. In addition to attracting more and more users, the project benefited from having its token listed on the menu available on Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world. In October, the OSMO registered a rise of 43%.

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in October:

cryptocurrency Month closure Variation Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.127 +106.00% Huobi Token (HT) $8.75 +97.51% Osmosis (OSMO) $1.58 +43.63% Casper (CSPR) US$ 0.04105 +38.72 Trust Wallet Token (TWT) $1.23 +37.16%

October’s biggest casualties

After emerging from a dissent among Ethereum miners in mid-September and being distributed for free to those who had ETH, Ethereum PoW (ETHW) fulfilled the low expectations of those who already pointed out that the project was unsustainable and embittered the cryptocurrency post with the worst. October performance.

Some analysts pointed out that the network could have survived if some Ethereum miners opted for the new version, but this migration seems to have only happened for a brief moment. According to a survey by CoinDesk, miners actually abandoned the activity, or began to devote efforts to projects considered more promising, such as Ravencoin (RVN). ETHW thus ended October down 44.5%.

The second worst result is Helium (HNT), which fell 32% amid a crisis that has lasted at least five months due to the lack of sustainability of the decentralized Internet business model that the project intends to create. With the market crash in May, investors remunerated in HNT tokens began to leave the router network, making the operation more complicated and generating a negative cascading effect.

Then appears the Axie Infinity (AXS), which went through strong sell-off before the end of the period of vesting of millions of dollars in tokens held by investors since mid-2020. The unlocking ended up happening and generated selling pressure on the asset that was already fragile, causing it to drop almost 27% in the month.

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest declines in October:

cryptocurrency Month closure Variation Ethereum ([ativo=ETHW]) $6.62 -44.46% Helium (HNT) US$ 4.00 -32.00% Axie Infinity (AXS) $9.22 -26.65% Classic Earth (LUNC) US$ 0.0002418 -20.25% Compound (COMP) $50.29 -17.50%

