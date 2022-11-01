Deadpool 3 Will Mark Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman’s talent is nothing new, and for that reason, many of the fans are extremely excited to check out the next Deadpool movie, where we’ll see him take the form of Wolverine.

But while we can imagine Jackman as someone serious and dangerous, just like Wolverine, it’s hard to believe that he auditioned to be part of a cast in a romantic comedy alongside Sandra Bullock.

The information was made available during an interview with Variety. In it, Hugh Jackman shared that he had auditioned for “Miss Congeniality.”

The actor – who is now popular with the public due to his performance as Wolverine, a character that belongs to the X-Men franchise – said he doesn’t consider himself to be anyone in particular within the industry.

He said this because he acknowledged that he couldn’t keep up with his co-star, Sandra Bullock, as he acted with his love interest, FBI agent Eric Matthews.

According to Jackman, the way Bullock did it was amazing and very fast. However, throughout the production, the actor encountered difficulties and assumed he did not have enough mastery over the script.

He added that it was considerably humiliating to have to audition to further leverage negotiations, which were going on to take on a role in a film opposite Ashley Judd, called “Somebody Like You.”

However, although he may have auditioned for the role, who ended up being chosen was Benjamin Bratt, the actor responsible for giving life to the character of Halle Berry, in “Catwoman”.

But, thankfully, Hugh was on the right path and about to receive one of the roles that would help his film career take off. Not long after, the actor ended up finishing production on the first X-Men movie, directed by Bryan Singer.

Thanks to his part in it, Jackman came to be seen as a star. The actor took on the role of Wolverine for 15 years and, during that time, three solo films were produced with Jackman, mainly one of the films that was nominated for an Oscar in the year 2017, called Logan.

However, the last time that Hugh Jackman had assumed the form of Wolverine was in “Logan”, at least until this year, when it was announced through a video that he was already confirmed to appear in “Deadpool 3”. Production that will mark his return to the character, the announcement took place during San Diego Comic-Con 2022.