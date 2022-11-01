“Disenchanted”: With lots of music and magic, new movie gets official trailer

Amy Adams is back in the role of Giselle. Officially! The film “Disenchanted”sequel to the mega hit “Enchanted”2007, won its official trailer, filled with lots of music and magic.

the new movie, Coming live on Disney+ on November 18, puts Giselle in new trouble. Amy Adams’ character gets tired of her traditional human life, even alongside her love of life, Robert Philip, played by Patrick Demspey, and ends up wanting everything to become one big fairy tale.

And that’s where it all starts to unravel.

“Disenchanted” takes place 15 years after the events of the first film and is directed by Adam Shankman (“A love to remember”).

In the cast, in addition to Amy and Patrick, are still: Idina Menzel and James Marsdenwho reprise their respective roles as “Enchanted”and Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Kolton Stewart, Oscar Nuñez and Gabby Baldacchinonew faces from the cast.

“Snow White” with Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot gets a release date

Disney has finally released the release date for the movie. live action gives “Snow White”. It will hit US theaters in March 22, 2024. The date for Brazil is yet to be announced.

The film has Rachel Zegler (from “Amor Sublime Amor”) in the lead role of Snow White, and Gal Gadot (from “Wonder Woman”) as the Evil Queen. The direction is in charge of Marc Webbthe same as the films “The Amazing Spider-Man”.

In the film, even Gal Gadot will sing! She released the information during an interview with Forbes magazine. “It’s fun! I can do something different. I can sing, dance and play the villain, something I’ve never done before. And she’s Disney’s first villain!”said gal.