Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey reunite at D23 to the delight of Grey’s Anatomy fans

Most Grey’s Anatomy fans understand the greatness of Meredith and Derek. They are introduced at the beginning of the series, in the first episode, and become one of the most troubled unions in the series, but one that has gathered a legion of fans. After Derek’s death on the show, fans felt like orphans to the couple and took a long time to recover. But recently, Meredith and Derek’s interpreters, Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey, were reunited at a Disney event.

During D23, Ellen and Patrick were reunited on the event’s red carpet. The actor who played Derek for eleven years joked with his friend, using the Yahoo! to ask her fun questions. “Someone is missing from the show, I don’t know who it is… Someone is sorely missed, and without him, the show isn’t the same anymore”, bsaid Ellen, referring to Patrick’s departure from the show in the eleventh season. In his response, Dempsey said “Justin Chambers” where everyone present burst into laughter. For those who don’t know, Justin played Alex Karev.

Ellen added: “We’ve done some of the best work together. We are very proud of the work we have done. I think we created something really iconic.”

During the event, Dempsey and Pompeo were named Disney’s “Legends” – along with icons like Chadwick Boseman and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Recently, Patrick was asked about the future of the series. According to the actor, this shouldn’t be a concern for fans, as the show is and always has been about the characters and how fans can relate to them.

Patrick was also at the event to promote his new film “Desencantada”, a continuation of Enchanted and one of Disney’s most anticipated films for this year. The sequel also features Amy Adams as Princess Giselle.

In the United States, the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy premieres on ABC. In Brazil, the medical drama is on the Star+ platform. Click here to subscribe to the stream.