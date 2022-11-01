Emma Stone almost came back as Spider-Man’s Gwen Stacy… and Carnage?

The Incredible Spider Man The film series ended prematurely, but an idea for a sequel would have Emma Stone returning to the franchise not only as Gwen Stacy, but also as Carnage. the amazing spiderman 2 was a commercial success, and although it is viewed positively by die-hard Spider man fans, the film’s overall reception was mixed, leading Sony to consider numerous ideas (some more dubious than others) before rebooting the character again and allowing him to join the MCU. Such an idea would have seen Spider manGwen Stacy returns in Carnage form. While this sounds like one of Sony’s weirdest ideas, it’s based on the comics and could have been a fun story if handled well.

The Incredible Spider Man films follow the Marvel Comics source material to a level comparable to that of Sam Raimi Spider-Man Trilogyalthough Marc Webb’s duology was inspired by different periods of the Spider man comics. While Raimi’s films were inspired by the era of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko (among others), the amazing spider man films were most influenced by Brian Michael Bendis’ ultimate spiderman comics and the mainstream comics of the 1970s, by Gerry Conway and John Romita Sr. For example, the amazing spiderman 2 vaguely adapted the tragic Death of Gwen Stacy Conway-era story by introducing iterations of Electro and Rhino that resemble their Ultimate incarnations.

One of Sony’s ideas for a future amazing spider man installment would have brought back Gwen Stacy as the villainous Carnage, but that idea is actually inspired by the ultimate spiderman comics. ultimate spiderman Gwen Stacy was murdered by Carnage, but later recreated as a clone during experiments intended to recreate the creature Carnage after her death. Gwen’s clone had all of her memories until her death, and while she was bonded to the Carnage symbiote at first, she eventually got rid of it and was, according to Tony Stark, indistinguishable from the original Gwen Stacy in body and mind. . This would be the basis of Emma Stone’s return to amazing spider man franchise, with his first fight against Spider-Man as Carnage, but presumably returning to his original self eventually. This would have created a unique character dynamic between the two.

The death of Gwen Stacy in the amazing spiderman 2 it’s a pivotal moment in Andrew Garfield’s characterization of Spider-Man. As shown in both the amazing spiderman 2 and Spider-Man: No Way HomeGarfield’s Peter Parker nearly gave up his superhero activities in his grief and when he returned he gradually became bitter and even used all his strength against his enemies (with dark implications). Peter’s relationship with Gwen was a key component of the first two films, so having Gwen return, even as a villain, would be a monumental development, especially since the amazing spider man franchise would make Peter’s grief over Gwen’s death a major component of other installments.

Gwen’s return to Carnage could be used as a way to close the book on Peter Parker’s feelings for her, perhaps creating a scenario where she cannot become the Gwen he knew and loved, but threatens innocent lives, forcing her to become the Gwen he once knew and loved. him to kill her, symbolically and literally giving him a brutal and heartbreaking closure to his relationship with Gwen. Alternatively, given Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield’s phenomenal chemistry, a Carnage story could allow the franchise to bring Gwen back permanently, leaving her alive again with all of her memories once Peter separates her from the symbiote. The Carnage symbiote (which is a living chemical rather than an alien) already exists in The Amazing Spider Man franchise thanks to the ancillary material, so this outcome would allow Gwen to return and the symbiote to reunite with Cletus Kassady and threaten Spider-Man in future adventures.