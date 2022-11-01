Employees jump over walls at Apple’s China factory to escape lockdown; see images

The Covid zero policy remains in place in China, with the government trying at all costs to neutralize the spread of the virus. Last weekend, the practice led employees of an Apple factory (AAPL34) to dramatic measures: they jumped the walls where they worked and slept to escape the isolation imposed by the prefecture of Zhengzhou, in the central region of the country.

Employees provide service at the site where iPhone 14 models are produced in Zhengzhou city. They have been sleeping in makeshift places for a few days, after the city blocked roads and highways, as well as shutting down public transport.

According to local government rules, companies can continue in business if they operate on a closed circuit system, in which employees practically live on site.

In images that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see employees jumping over the factory railings and walking through the city streets. Some even get a ride in cars and trucks that travel through the place with the intention of getting home.

Sources heard by the Financial Times report that workers are locked in dormitories for social isolation and that there is a shortage of food and medical supplies. “It was total chaos in the dormitories,” a 22-year-old worker identified as Xia told the British newspaper. “We jumped a plastic fence and a metal fence to get off campus.”

Workers have broken out of #Apple‘s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they’re walking to home towns more than 100 kilometers away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022

Apple production could drop 30%

The factory in question is managed by Foxconn, responsible for assembling the devices in the Asian country. In 2019, it shipped more than $32 billion worth of products abroad, giving the company a position among the top three Chinese exporters.

Experts told Reuters on Monday that Apple’s production in China could fall as much as 30% in November. While Foxxcon is setting up factories in other cities to make up for the loss, Zhengzhou’s restrictions are likely to impact electronics manufacturing.

In all, according to the local government, 167 cases of covid-19 were diagnosed in the province. The population of the place is over 10 million people.

