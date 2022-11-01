Everton Ribeiro deserved to lift the Libertadores trophy alone

In Flamengo’s title campaign in the Copa Libertadores, Diego Ribas participated in six of the 13 games played by the champion, coming off the bench and with an average of 20 minutes per match. In total, nothing more than the equivalent of a fight and a half. Diego Alves did not even enter the field.

But the two namesakes returned to lift the champion’s cup with the one who, on the field, wore the captain’s armband and was the best player in Saturday’s decision, in Guayaquil, where the Flamenguistas beat Athletico 1-0. Gol de Gabigol , thanks to the play of Everton Ribeiro.

Since Flamengo started this cycle of triumphs, Everton and the Diegos have raised several cups together. An attitude that would symbolize the union of the cast, making clear the biggest leaders of the group, perhaps. But that, in this opportunity, evidenced an immense lack of semancol of the namesakes.

If at other times that could make some sense, this time it bordered on the pathetic, given the condition of mere supporting players for the Diegos. Someone will say they have weight in the cast etc and blah blah blah. Conversation ready, protocol, that only convinces those who want to take it seriously.

Everton Ribeiro is a discreet star, with simple words like his game, clean, objective, cerebral. The move that enabled Gabriel Barbosa to reinforce his image as a goalscorer in the Libertadores finals was a masterpiece. Few midfielders have the capacity to do so. Yes, he shone, a lot!

In this Libertadores, it would make more sense to see the controversial Rodinei lifting the trophy, with his known irregularity. He, by the way, was accurate in the first pass for shirt 7, before he made the assist for the only goal of the match under the strong Ecuadorian heat.

It would be of greater grandeur, humility, generosity, for the Diegos to give up this meaningless agreement at this point, leaving Everton Ribeiro to lift the trophy alone. The scene of the star player showing off the symbol of yet another red and black triumph would be recorded.

It was the opportunity to definitively register his image in the moment of glory, an image that would be immortalized, like that of so many other captains champions of Libertadores. This was in a campaign that justifiably awarded Pedro as the star of the event and Gabriel, the hero of yet another final.

Everton Ribeiro would be awarded with his figure next to the cup in a scene to be immortalized. Just the two of them, in perfect harmony like the one that existed in the court between the player and the ball. In the end, it was a great injustice, absurd to see two hitchhikers sharing the glory with him.

Lucky for Flamengo that this petty internal politics has its days numbered.