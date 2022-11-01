Exhibition “Forever Valentino” opens in Qatar; know the details

31 Oct 2022



Marcele Neves

Journalist, marketing manager and reporter for Alô Alô Bahia







As part of the celebrations for the 90th anniversary of the Valentino Garavania legend in the world of haute couture, the brand takes to Doha, the capital of Qatar, the biggest exhibition in its history: “Forever Valentino”which opened last Friday (28) and runs until April 1, 2023.

The show, the maison’s first in the Middle East, takes place at M7, a space dedicated to design and innovation in Msheireb, and is dedicated to the fashion codes created by the stylist, featuring 200 couture and prêt-à-porter dresses created throughout of six decades.









Curated by Massimiliano Gioni, artistic director of the New Museum in New York, and fashion critic Alexander Fury, “Forever Valentino” relives the years of Italian dolce vita, without forgetting the brand’s modern signature, represented by the creations of Pierpaolo Piccioli. , its current creative director.

In addition, visitors will be able to see unique looks created for the most diverse personalities, from Zendaya, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé to Princess Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, wife of the former Emir of Qatar and long-time Valentino customer.

Photo: Disclosure. We are also on Instagram (@sitealoalobahia), Twitter (@Aloalo_Bahia) and Google News.