Father beats up 14-year-old daughter at tennis practice; strong images

A 14-year-old Chinese girl, who trains in Serbia, was brutally beaten by her father (and coach) during training.

The images were captured on a tennis court in Belgrade. According to “Republika Media”, the reason for the brutal aggression would be the alleged lack of commitment on the part of the young player.

The video was shared on social media by Igor Juric, a Serbian activist against child abuse, and shows the man brutally beating the minor. In the images it is possible to see the girl receiving slaps and kicks, then being thrown to the ground. Dropped and offering no resistance, she takes more kicks.

Još jedno brutalno nasilje oca nad ćerkom. Dobio sam informaciju da je u pitanju porodica koja dolazi iz Kine. Podnećemo krivičnu prijavu i protiv ovog monstruma. pic.twitter.com/CrU7g0JcwU — Igor Juric (@lojzija) October 28, 2022

“We have the identities of the victim and the aggressor, we are going to file a criminal complaint. This happened in Belgrade on the Crvena Zvezda tennis courts of the Red Star Club,” explained the activist.

He added: “The trainers who worked with her say she is an exceptional girl, and the reason for this violent behavior was allegedly that one of the trainers, who was with the young girl at the time, said she wasn’t trying hard enough. Supposedly, that was the reason for this raw and brutal violence that took place.”

The activist further confirmed that the Serbian prosecutor had issued a search and arrest warrant against the attacker, who was later arrested.