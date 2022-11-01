Home » Movies » Finished, Shazam 2 gets a new amazing image

Director David F. Sandberg announces that Shazam! Fury of the Gods is finished and releases new image from the film.

Image: Reproduction | Disclosure

the director of Shazam! Gods Fury, David F. Sandberg , announced on their social media that the new Shazam movie is officially finished. Sandberg took advantage of the space to also release an incredible new image of Shazam 2 straight from the film’s production room.

Check out the new image from Shazam 2:

“Finished! Now for a little slack. #ShazamMovie March 17,” Sandberg wrote in the post.

What do you expect from Shazam 2? Comment below in our comment block.

officially titled Shazam! Gods Furythe second feature on the superhero Shazam should be released in Brazilian cinemas on March 16.

The synopsis for Shazam 2 has not yet been revealed, but it is known that the film will feature the return of the entire Shazam Family and will feature the introduction of the villainous goddesses Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu) and a third of unknown name lived by Rachel Zegler.

In addition to these characters, there are rumors that point out that the film will feature Wonder Woman from Gal Gadot.

Directed again by David F. Sandberg and starring once again by Zachary Levy on title paper, Shazam 2 promises to be bigger and better than the previous adaptation of the famous wizard of A.D.

But before Shazam! Gods Fury you can currently follow in theaters black adamthe eponymous feature of Shazam’s archrival that stars The Rock.

You can also check the first Shazam! right now on the streaming service of HBO Max.

Follow DC’s Legacy and learn all about the dcnauts movies and series.