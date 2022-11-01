Flamengo and Dorival Júnior line up contract renewal with a focus on the World Cup – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Dorival Júnior and Flamengo intend to make the agreement official by the end of the Brasileirão

Flamengo won the Libertadores da América last Saturday (29), after beating Athletico-PR 1-0, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. In this way, with the Club World Cup dispute next season, the red-black board and coach Dorival Júnior align the coach’s contract renewal with a focus on intercontinental competition.

The main focus of Flamengo’s board is to renew with Dorival Júnior and advance in the maintenance of players at the end of their contract, in addition to definitively hiring the left-back Ayrton Lucas. Rubro-Negro is preparing a high investment to win the Club World Cup twice, and the coach’s permanence is considered fundamental in the project.

Dorival Júnior is expected to renew his contract with Flamengo until the end of the Brazilian Championship, which will end on November 13. Rubro-Negro’s next game of the season will be precisely in the straight points competition, against Corinthians, at Maracanã, for the 35th round of the national tournament.

The match between Flamengo and Corinthians will be held next Wednesday (02), from 21:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã. The match will be broadcast by Rede Globo, on open TV, Amazon Prime, on streaming, and Premiere FC, via pay-per-view. Coluna do Fla, in turn, brings the most red-black broadcast on the internet, on YouTube.