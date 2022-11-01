Flamengo dominates the Libertadores 2022 team; check out

In all, the Carioca Rubro-Negro scored six players in the ideal team, in addition to Dorival Júnior as the best coach

Luis Acosta / AFP

Flamengo players celebrate winning the Libertadores in Guayaquil, Ecuador



champion of Libertadores of America 2022O Flamengo dominated the tournament selection, released by South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), on the afternoon of this Monday, 31. In all, Rubro-Negro carioca had six players in the ideal team, namely: Santos, David Luiz, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Éverton Ribeiro, Gabriel Barbosa and Pedro – the last one was chosen competition star. In addition to them, the Flamengo team also scored Dorival Junior as the best coach in the league. Defeated in the decision, the Atletico-PR was represented with Thiago Heleno and Vitor Roque. already the palm trees, who stopped in the semifinals, still put Gustavo Gómez and Gustavo Scarpa in the relationship. Intruder, midfielder Jansen, from Velez Sarsfield, is the only one that does not play in a Brazilian team. See the lineup below.