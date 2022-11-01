Flamengo has four players at the top of Libertadores statistics







Pedro was one of the highlights of Flamengo’s campaign (Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo) Photo: Launch!

For the third year in its history the Flamengo is the champion of South America. And, as in 1981 and 2019, Rubro-Negro had some individual highlights in its trajectory. Four team players topped rankings of important fundamentals during the competition.

Gone gabigol who decided once again in the final, scoring the only goal in the 1-0 victory over Athletico Paranaense, this Saturday, was Pedro the top scorer of the contest. The striker stole the nets 12 times, five more than Rafael Navarro and Rony, from Palmeiras, and Lucas Janson, from Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina.

To finish at the top of the artillery, shirt 21 had the support of his teammates. Bruno Henrique, for example, even though he was out of the final stretch of the competition due to a knee injury, he was the biggest waiter of Libertadores, with five assists. Already arrascaetaone of the team’s brains, was the one who most created great opportunities, according to data from Sofascore: six, the same number reached by Pedro himself.

Another that stood out was wheeled. The right-back, who participated in the play for the title goal, was the best dribbler of this Libertadores. With 28 certain feints, he ended up tied with Argentine midfielder Claudio Aquino, from Cerro Porteño, Paraguay.

In addition to these, other Flamengo players also appeared very close to the top in other statistics. João Gomes was the second biggest stealer of balls in the championship, with 36 tackles. Only Nicolás Garayalde, from Vélez, with 46, was ahead of him. Éverton Ribeiro, with 29, was 5th in the same ranking.

Who was also in the top 5 was Thiago Maia, however, on another list: that of certain passes. The red-black midfielder was the 5th biggest passer in the competition, hitting 479 passes. David Luiz and Filipe Luís also appear in the top ten on the ground, with 462 and 449 touches completed, respectively.

Decisive, Gabi I couldn’t stay out either. The striker was the second best finisher in Libertadores, with 36 attempts. Only Hulk, from Atlético Mineiro, with 41 shots, took more chances.

LIBERTADORS 2022 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS LEADERS

– Sofascore data

Most goals: Pedro (Flamengo) – 12

Most assists: Bruno Henrique (Flamengo) – 5

Most submissions: Hulk (Atlético-MG) – 41

Most decisive passes: Fernando Zuqui (Estudiantes-ARG) – 33

More big chances created: Arrascaeta and Pedro (Flamengo), Cristian Bernardi (Colón-ARG) and Matías Godoy (Talleres-ARG) – 6

More accurate dribbles: Rodinei (Flamengo) and Cláudio Aquino (Cerro Porteño-PAR) – 28

Most successful passes: Junior Alonso (Atlético-MG) – 541

Most tackles: Nicolás Garayalde (Vélez Sarsfield-ARG) – 46

Most interceptions – Dixon Arroyo (Emelec-EQU) – 30

Most cuts: Pedro Henrique (Athletico) – 66

Most saves: Bento (Athletico-PR) – 43

