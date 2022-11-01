Flo is there! Check out all the qualifiers for Libertadores so far

Fluminense stamped a spot in the Copa Libertadores da América by defeating Ceará 1-0 this Monday, at Castelão. With that, it became the 35th club to guarantee participation in the tournament in 2023. Also on Monday, two debutants were confirmed, both from Chile: the unknowns Ñubleense and Curicó Unido. Argentina came out with one more guaranteed in the tournament and another modest team: the Patronato, from the city of Paraná. The black and red team defeated Talleres and became champion of the Copa Argentina, similar to the Copa do Brasil.

In all, there are already 35 classified. There are 12 more teams left: 4 from Brazil, 3 from Bolivia, 3 from Colombia, 1 from Ecuador and 1 from Chile, closing 47 classified. Fluminense secured its passport this Monday. Check out the game review on our youtube channel.

Now, Flu hopes for a tie between São Paulo and Atlético-MG, who will duel this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in Morumbi, to stamp the direct spot for the group stage of Libertadores. Check out the teams already guaranteed for next year’s continental tournament below:

Brazil: FLUMINENSE, Palmeiras, Internacional and Flamengo (8 vacancies)

Argentina: Boca Juniors, River Plate, Racing, Argentinos Juniors, Huracán and Patronato (6 spots)

Ecuador: Aucas, Independiente Del Valle, Barcelona and Universidad Católica (5 vacancies)

Uruguay: Nacional, Liverpool, Deportivo Maldonado and River Plate (4 spots)

Bolivia: Bolivar (4 seats)

Paraguay: Libertad, Cerro Porteño, Olimpia and Nacional (4 spots)

Colombia: Atlético Nacional (4 spots)

Chile: Colo-Colo, Ñublense and Curicó Unido (4 vacancies)

Peru: Melgar, Sporting Cristal, Alianza Lima and Sport Huancayo (4 spots)

Venezuela: Zamora, Metropolitanos, Monagas and Carabobo (4 spots)