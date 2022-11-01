From Harry Styles to Wandinha: November Premieres

Get the popcorn ready! November has started and, along with the new month, many new releases arrive on streaming. Harry Styles debuts on Prime Video with the highly-anticipated My Policeman – and also on HBO Max with the controversial Don’t Worry Honey. Meanwhile, Netflix brings a new season of The Crown and the launch of Wandinha, a series directed by Tim Burton.

THE Tangerine prepared a list of the main releases of streaming in November so that you can already plan for the whole month. Don’t miss out on what’s new in Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Apple TV+!

Netflix

Enola Holmes 2

Millie Bobby Brown Returns as Sherlock Holmes’ Sister on Netflix Alex Bailey/Netflix

Premiere date: November 4th

In this sequel to the first hit film, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) tries to win the public’s respect with her unusual intelligence. After convincing her relatives in the first film, the protagonist has to overcome the distrust of a sexist society to show off her investigative skills.

Now a detective for hire, Enola takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends – and Sherlock (Henry Cavill) himself – to unravel.

The Crown (5th season)

The Crown Season Five Will Address Moments Leading Up To Diana’s Tragic Death Disclosure / Netflix

Premiere date: 9 of November

The Crown’s fifth season deals with the events of the royal family from 1990 to 1996. The plot should focus on the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) and her son, Prince Charles III (Dominic West), in addition to showing the problems lived by Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) before her tragic death.

The controversial Netflix series should show Charles’ pressure on his mother so he could divorce Diana, the tabloid war experienced by the ex-couple and the role of the monarchy, which is now being questioned by the media.

A Christmas Fall

A Christmas Crush marks Lindsay Lohan’s return to the screen Playback/Netflix

Premiere date: november 10th

Lindsay Lohan’s long-awaited return to the screen will be in this fun Christmas romantic comedy. Lindsay Lohan plays Sierra Belmont, a spoiled hotel heiress who, while being proposed to a mountaintop, suffers a fall in the snow and is found unconscious.

At the hospital, she realizes she has amnesia and doesn’t even remember her own identity. Sierra is then placed in the care of an inn owner, played by Chord Overstreet (Glee), and his daughter. The typical romantic Christmas cliché perfect for this time of year!

Elite (Season 6)

The sixth season of Elite has a lot of cruising confirmed Playback/Netflix

Premiere date: November 18

Already confirmed for the seventh season even before the premiere of the sixth year, Elite will have a plot full of conflicts and, obviously, sex and nudity. After the death of Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Las Encinas High School faces a new school year trying to recover from the disasters of the past. However, the conflict in the classrooms is systemic: racism, sexism, domestic abuse and LGBTQIA+phobia are just some of the difficult subjects that will cross the halls of the prestigious institution this season.

Wandinha

Jenna Ortega will play Wandinha in the series directed by Tim Burton Disclosure / Netflix

Premiere date: November 23

One of the most anticipated series of the month will be a mixture of investigative mystery with the dark humor characteristic of works about the Addams Family. The story follows Wandinha Addams (Jenna Ortega) as a student at Never Again School, where she tries to master her emerging psychic ability, investigate a monstrous killing spree that terrorized the local town and solve the murder mystery that involved her parents 25 years ago. . All this while she has to deal with her new and very complicated relationships at school.

HBO Max

In Luna’s World

Marina Moschen will play Luna in new HBO Max series Disclosure / HBO Max

Premiere date: November 13

Inspired by the book by Carina Rissi, the Brazilian series tells the story of Luna (Marina Moschen), a young woman of gypsy origin who is looking for her first job as a journalist, while her heart is divided between two suitors: Vini (Romani) and Dante (Leonardo Bittencourt). In ten episodes of 30 minutes each, the plot follows the trajectory of Luna and her friends in their 20-something crisis.

Do not worry, dear

Movie starring Harry Styles leaves theaters straight to streaming Disclosure/Warner Bros.

Premiere date: November 14

The film that caught the public’s attention for its controversial behind-the-scenes involving Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and even Shia LaBeouf will now leave theaters straight for streaming. In the film, a housewife living in an experimental community begins to suspect that her husband’s company is hiding disturbing secrets.

A Christmas Story 2

The film follows the 1983 classic Playback/HBO Max

Premiere date: November 17th

The sequel to the 1983 classic, the film stars Peter Billingsley – who, at the time of the original, was just 12 years old. The film is set in 1970 and depicts the story of Ralphie, now an adult, who returns to his childhood home for Christmas and seeks to reconnect with his family and friends.

Love, Lizzo

Lizzo will share her story in new documentary Disclosure

Premiere date: 24th of November

The documentary shows the story of singer, songwriter, flutist, actress and presenter Lizzo. The production seeks to show the backstage of her multifaceted career and blend with parts of her history, from her humble beginnings to the reach of resounding success.

wanted

Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo make a fake romantic couple in a new film Disclosure / HBO Max

Premiere date: November 25th

Also inspired by the book by Carina Rissi, Camila Queiroz plays Alicia, a young woman who knows how to enjoy life; she has traveled the world, is adventurous, loves parties and is crazy about her grandfather, her only family, a wealthy businessman, owner of a priceless heritage. But after her death, she sees her life fall apart: in order for her to receive her inheritance, she will have to be properly married. Alicia refuses to marry and decides to go ahead with a crazy and audacious plan: a fake husband, played by Klebber Toledo, to get access to her inheritance and her life back.

Prime Video

My Policeman

Harry Styles dominates streaming in November Playback/Prime Video

Premiere date: November 4th

Inspired by the homonymous novel written by Bethan Roberts, the feature tells the story of Tom (Harry Styles), a police officer who needs to hide his sexuality. To avoid being arrested – at the time, homosexuality was criminalized in the country – he must hide who he really is. So, the protagonist engages in a facade relationship with Marion (Emma Corrin).

The Haters of Marriage

Kristen Bell and Ben Platt can’t stand each other in new Prime Video comedy Publicity/Prime Video

Premiere date: November 18

Brothers Alice (Kristen Bell) and Paul (Ben Platt), along with their mother (Allison Janney), are invited to the wedding of stepsister Eloise (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). What could be a chance for family reconnection becomes a major disaster with so many personal disagreements.

After – After the Promise

Fourth movie in the After saga comes exclusively to Prime Video Playback/YouTube

Premiere date: November 25th

After fans can celebrate! The fourth film in the franchise inspired by Anna Todd’s books arrives exclusively on Prime Video in November. In the film, Hardin (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) confronts his past, and Tessa (Josephine Langford) suffers a tragedy. The two must then decide whether to continue their passionate but toxic relationship or make dramatic changes in their lives.

Apple TV+

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Selena Gomez reveals a personal side in new documentary Playback/Apple TV+

Premiere date: November 4th

In this intimate documentary, director Alek Keshishian (In Bed with Madonna) has followed the last six years of Selena Gomez. Her career peak led to a struggle with depression and anxiety, and the onset of lupus only made things more difficult. The film shows a personal side of the singer and actress never seen before.

Ticket

Drama starring Jennifer Lawrence arrives on Apple TV+ Disclosure/A24

The feature film, starring Jennifer Lawrence, is a psychological drama directed by Lila Neugebauer, with a screenplay written by Elizabeth Sanders. The film follows the recovery of a wounded military engineer in Afghanistan.

Spirited – A Christmas Tale

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Star in a Fun Christmas Comedy Disclosure / Apple TV+

Premiere date: November 18

Spirited is a musical retelling of The Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens (1812-1870). The movie, which has everything to conquer those who love a good Christmas movie, is a comedy starring Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Will Ferrell (A Leprechaun in New York).