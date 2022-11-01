Galoucura breaks through roadblocks on the way to São Paulo

Josimar Júnior, president of Galoucura (Atletico-MG’s largest organized fan base), published a sequence of stories on Instagram showing members of the organization breaking through roadblocks on the BR-381, which was getting in the way of their journey on the way to São Paulo.

Atlético-MG faces Tricolor São Paulo today, at 21:30 (Brasília time), at the Morumbi stadium, for the Brazilian Championship.

The members of Galoucura are on their way to the capital of São Paulo to support Galo.

“If you need the Fura Bloqueio Troop, call the Galoucura. We’ll remove any blockages you have, sorry. It’s Galoucura. Where there’s a block, we’ll pass it. There’s a blockade for Galoucura, no, let’s see Galoucura regardless of anything” , says Josimar in the published videos.

“Delete that shit. You can take it off. Don’t come to joke around here”, says another fan.

“Disk Blocking. Did you see any roadblocks in MG? Get in touch with Galoucura”, says an image released by the crowd.

Galoucura – Disk Blocking Image: Reproduction

In September of this year, Galoucura had already launched the ‘Disk Balada’ — for fans to report Atlético players in bars in Belo Horizonte at night.

Earlier this afternoon, the Federal Highway Police reported that there are 267 active interdiction points on federal roads across the country, in acts with supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), led by coup advocates who do not accept the election result. .

Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), authorized the PM (Military Police) of the states to unblock federal, state and municipal roads that are with interrupted traffic and said that those responsible for the blockages can be fined and arrested in the act by the corporation.

Cruzeiro and Coritiba fans live in the same scenario

In Minas Gerais, the “Máfia Azul” crowd, one of Cruzeiro’s main organizers, has also acted to end blockades in the state. The action, however, does not take place during a trip to a club game, as Raposa will only play next Sunday (6), when they will face CSA, at home, for the last round of Serie B.

On the other hand, “Império Alviverde”, organized from Coritiba, warned on its social networks that roadblocks ‘will not be a problem’. The team from Paraná will face Juventude tomorrow (2), for the Brasileirão Série A, in Caxias do Sul. The caravans of fans will leave the Couto Pereira stadium tonight (1).