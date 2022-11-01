Gávea shirt 10 falls into Gabigol’s hand and Zico sends a message to Flamengo’s hero: “May it continue”

The Mengão nailed your Libertadores three-time championship and the title had as main protagonist Gabigol, who scored against Athletico-PR and further increased his identification as a Rubro-Negro hero. The achievement brought the long-awaited title and opened up a new possibility for the player: inherit the shirt number 10 of Gáveaimmortalized by Zico.

gabigol already said that he will only wear such a Manto, after talking to Zico, however, Galinho de Quintino anticipated and, in an interview with TNT, addressed the matter: “I don’t need to give any authorization for Gabigol to wear the number 10 shirt. that what he has been doing on the field since he was hired is more and more honoring the sacred mantle, more and more dedicating himself with race and fight. In addition to all his technical quality, he understood well what Flamengo is”, said the eternal ace, king of Gávea.

Zico didn’t miss the opportunity to expose a mission for the possible new number 10 from Gávea: “You can wear the number 10 at will, no problem. May he continue scoring his goals, deciding the championships, winning titles because what we want to see is the joy of Flamengo fans”, he declared.

However, the idol made a point of highlighting the entire current generation of Mengão players: “(Gabriel) He has been an important part of all these achievements and all that he and his entire generation have been doing. I think that their commitment, their professionalism and the way they understand the club’s entire effort to offer the best working conditions. They are responding to the support they have received from all Flamengo fans”, concluded Zico.