Globo journalist snored because of severe apnea; understand disease

Sports journalist Rodrigo Capelo, from Grupo Globo, said on social media that he will take time off work to undergo surgery to treat sleep apnea, discovered last year. “In my ignorance, I thought it was snoring. Annoying but harmless. It’s much worse,” he said. The problem is a sleep disorder that causes stops in breathing during the night, even without realizing it, and impairs health and well-being.

In addition to impairing oxygenation, respiratory interruptions lead the person to wake up without realizing it several times during the night. Result? Tiredness and drowsiness during the day, lack of productivity and even libido.

“From the beginning of the pandemic until now, I also started to have insomnia. I never went to sleep and wake up early, but I started to get sleepy only around 4 or 5 in the morning, far beyond any other time in my life. The combination of the two problems is cruel, because it prevents me from resting for years”, said Capelo.

But the long-term consequences are the biggest concern of sleep experts: Obstructive sleep apnea greatly increases the risk of hypertension, diabetes, depression, coronary artery disease, and death from a heart attack or stroke. There are still studies that link lack of restful sleep to difficulty losing weight and even a higher risk of dementia.

Without restful sleep, Capelo said he faces several symptoms, such as dizziness, headache, tiredness, ear problems and cognitive difficulties. “Since June, I started having the following episode: I go to bed at 5 am, I have about 15 or 20 minutes of sleep and I wake up in a panic, with a racing heart, headaches, throbbing ears, chills, chest pain. I was dying, but it wasn’t a heart attack or anything like that.”

I’m not one to talk a lot about my personal life, especially about the problematic part, but I had to go back to São Paulo for surgery, I’ll be away from work for a few weeks, and my face will change, so I think I’d better tell you what’s going on. with me. — Rodrigo Capelo (@rodrigocapelo) October 31, 2022

Why is snoring a warning for sleep apnea?

Snoring is the vibration of the tissues of the airways (or more specifically of the soft palate) in front of the passage of air. The greater the effort to breathe and the sagging of these tissues, the louder the snoring will be. Obstruction can cause complete or only partial apnea (hypopnea). Therefore, snoring can be a sign of obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, but it is not always related to it. That is: not everyone who snores has apnea, but many people with apnea snore.

Here’s a warning: anyone who snores loudly or suffers from daytime tiredness and sleepiness for no apparent reason should consult a health professional. Sleep medicine is an area of ​​expertise that involves different specialists, such as neurologists, otolaryngologists and pulmonologists, among others.

What are the symptoms of sleep apnea?

The most common are:

Loud and frequent snoring;

Irregular snoring (because breathing stops);

Choking during sleep (which makes the person wake up or not);

Drowsiness and tiredness during the day.

There may also be:

Headache on waking up;

Restless sleep;

Increased urge to urinate at night;

Dry mouth or thirst when waking up;

Productivity loss.

Conditions that can be caused or worsened by sleep apnea:

Irritability;

Depression;

Anxiety;

Libido problems;

Learning difficulties;

Memory or concentration problems;

Worsening of asthma;

Metabolic syndrome;

Diabetes;

Hypertension;

Heart problems (such as arrhythmias)

Cardiovascular disease, such as a heart attack or stroke.

What is the treatment for apnea?

The treatment of this sleep disorder depends on the cause and severity of the condition, and is usually multidisciplinary. Often, measures such as weight loss, advice to sleep on your side or speech therapy exercises are enough to prevent apnea in milder cases.

In others, measures such as the use of mouthpieces or masks that facilitate breathing during sleep are necessary. Some patients may still need surgery, which is more common among children with tonsil or adenoid problems.

Main approaches used to control the syndrome

Lifestyle changes: physical exercises and diet readjustment are essential measures. Quitting smoking, avoiding the use of alcohol at night and certain sleep medications, in addition to policing yourself to always sleep on your side (and not on your back) are also important guidelines;

physical exercises and diet readjustment are essential measures. Quitting smoking, avoiding the use of alcohol at night and certain sleep medications, in addition to policing yourself to always sleep on your side (and not on your back) are also important guidelines; Speech-language therapist therapy: specific exercises to strengthen the muscles that involve the tongue, pharynx and face can bring good results for some cases of snoring and apnea;

specific exercises to strengthen the muscles that involve the tongue, pharynx and face can bring good results for some cases of snoring and apnea; Control of certain diseases: treatment of hormonal or chronic problems, such as allergic rhinitis, as well as medication replacement, such as those used for insomnia, may be necessary to prevent apnea;

treatment of hormonal or chronic problems, such as allergic rhinitis, as well as medication replacement, such as those used for insomnia, may be necessary to prevent apnea; Intraoral appliances: they help reposition the lower jaw in order to keep the airway clear at night. There are several modalities on the market, but the most effective are those tailored to each patient and titratable. That is, through a gear positioned on the device, the positioning is adjusted gradually until there is no more snoring and apnea. The treatment is not yet covered by health plans or SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde);

they help reposition the lower jaw in order to keep the airway clear at night. There are several modalities on the market, but the most effective are those tailored to each patient and titratable. That is, through a gear positioned on the device, the positioning is adjusted gradually until there is no more snoring and apnea. The treatment is not yet covered by health plans or SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde); Positive pressure devices: CPAP (Continuous Positive Pressure Device) is considered the standard treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea syndrome. The equipment keeps the airway unobstructed through the constant passage of air at a certain pressure, with a mask (usually nasal) that must be adapted to the shape of the patient’s face. It is important that the patient performs tests to determine the most suitable pressure and mask for his case. There are different options for devices on the market, with different sizes and materials, and not all of them are covered by SUS or health plans. Although it may seem unpleasant to sleep every night with a mask on, patients usually experience such a huge improvement in their quality of life that they adhere well to treatment.

CPAP (Continuous Positive Pressure Device) is considered the standard treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea syndrome. The equipment keeps the airway unobstructed through the constant passage of air at a certain pressure, with a mask (usually nasal) that must be adapted to the shape of the patient’s face. It is important that the patient performs tests to determine the most suitable pressure and mask for his case. There are different options for devices on the market, with different sizes and materials, and not all of them are covered by SUS or health plans. Although it may seem unpleasant to sleep every night with a mask on, patients usually experience such a huge improvement in their quality of life that they adhere well to treatment. Surgery: removal of the tonsil and/or adenoids can resolve most cases of sleep apnea in children. In adults, surgeries are indicated in more specific cases, such as nasal septum deviations or the presence of polyps. For patients with certain serious conditions, the last resort is a tracheostomy (a surgical procedure that opens a hole and draws air directly into the trachea through a cannula).

Journalist will do orthognathic surgery: know what it is

In the report, Rodrigo Capelo said that this Monday (31) he will undergo orthognathic surgery to correct the problem. “The surgeon will break my jaw to pull it millimeters forward, make room in my nose and remove four wisdom teeth, as I will need to refit my teeth with braces. Of course, my appearance will change.”

The aesthetic-functional procedure is indicated for cases of apnea, difficulties in chewing and speaking, for example. The surgery consists of realigning the structures of the mandible and/or maxilla (bone responsible for supporting the upper teeth and the lower mandible), with saws, screws and titanium plates in a surgical center, in addition to previous dental follow-up.

The intervention is invasive and the recovery process is not always simple — it varies according to the patient’s condition, that is, which structures were altered. The first 48 hours are the most delicate. In general, it is recommended that the person is away from work for at least 15 days, resting (it is possible to walk, go to the bathroom, etc.). Gradual recovery occurs after a month.

Before this period, the patient cannot do physical activities that demand a lot of effort and/or contact sports. People with decompensated diseases, such as diabetes or hypertension, are not indicated for surgery. That’s why several preoperative tests are requested before the procedure.

Postoperatively, patients may report numbness in the lower lip, which occurs because the bone bases are moved and there are several nerves present. Even surgeons advise patients to seek the help of physical therapists and speech therapists after the procedure.

As with any operation, there is a risk of postoperative infection, in addition to bleeding. Still in a hospital environment, the patient already starts medication with antibiotics, which can last up to two weeks.

*With information from reports published on 04/02/19 and 10/04/21.