God of War Ragnarok: Developers Are Angry at Spoilers Coming from Leaked Copies of the Game

God of War Ragnarok is certainly one of the most anticipated games of the year, bringing the conclusion of the Norse saga and closing great arcs started in the 2018 game.
The desire to keep the plot and gameplay news was such that Sony decided to share very few images and videos of the game, but as it was and to be expected, leaks were inevitable and some information has already started to circulate. To make matters worse, some retailers have already received physical copies of the game even before its official release and the leaks have gotten even more intense.
While there are those who pay attention to the smallest details about a movie, series or game before its release, as a way to get even more excited, there are those who are completely “spoilerphobic” and believe that the experience is not the same when know something in advance.
If you fall into the second group, you better be careful, as heavy God of War: Ragnarok spoilers have started circulating on the internet and they are true.
Some retailers were able to access physical copies of the game even before its release on November 9, which meant that many had access to it in advance, consequently revealing plot and gameplay spoilers on the internet.
In response to the situation, Santa Monica Studios, the game’s developer, shared a message on their social media alerting fans and asking them to be more careful when browsing social media.
As we approach launch, it’s important to our studio to preserve the God of War: Ragnarok experience for players who enjoy the game for the first time without spoilers.
We kindly ask that you consider the many fans who don’t want to see accidental gameplay videos or narrative spoilers and refrain from spreading the same.
We’re doing our best to limit the exposure of illegal snippets and screenshots, but the reality is that we can’t take everything.
For those who don’t want to risk seeing anything before launch, we strongly recommend muting any keywords or hashtags associated with the game until launch.
We appreciate the support you guys have shown us more than we can say. We can assure you that it will be worth the wait for the November 9 release.
Cory Barlog, director of the 2018 game and creative director on Ragnarok, spoke about the matter on his Twitter and expressed frustration with the fact that retailers were receiving copies so early and even talked about how it would be easier if the CD came only with an installer that can only be used on official release, a tactic recently adopted by Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.
sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. completely fucking stupid you have to do this.
this is not at all how any of us at SMS wanted things to go.
💙
— cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022
A retailer selling the game almost TWO WEEKS before release.
This is very disappointing.
I apologize to everyone who needs to dodge spoilers if they want to play without knowing anything. it sucks that you have to do this.
this is nothing like what the SMS people wanted to happen.
Are you avoiding the game’s spoilers?