God of War Ragnarok: Developers Are Angry at Spoilers Coming from Leaked Copies of the Game

The desire to keep the plot and gameplay news was such that Sony decided to share very few images and videos of the game, but as it was and to be expected, leaks were inevitable and some information has already started to circulate. To make matters worse, some retailers have already received physical copies of the game even before its official release and the leaks have gotten even more intense.

God of War Ragnarok is certainly one of the most anticipated games of the year, bringing the conclusion of the Norse saga and closing great arcs started in the 2018 game.

While there are those who pay attention to the smallest details about a movie, series or game before its release, as a way to get even more excited, there are those who are completely “spoilerphobic” and believe that the experience is not the same when know something in advance.

If you fall into the second group, you better be careful, as heavy God of War: Ragnarok spoilers have started circulating on the internet and they are true.

Some retailers were able to access physical copies of the game even before its release on November 9, which meant that many had access to it in advance, consequently revealing plot and gameplay spoilers on the internet.

In response to the situation, Santa Monica Studios, the game’s developer, shared a message on their social media alerting fans and asking them to be more careful when browsing social media.