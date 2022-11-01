Grêmio opens ticket sales for the match against Brusque with incredible promotion; check out

Already classified for Serie A of the Brazilian Championship since the 3-0 rout against Náutico, at Estádio dos Aflitos, last week, Grêmio will play its last match of the year against Brusque, at Arena, next Thursday. , on the 3rd of November, at 20h.

Valid for the last round of Série B, the duel against Santa Catarina already has tickets available, with a great promotion for the farewell of Grêmio with the club from Rio Grande do Sul this season. 31), from 2 pm, will have the symbolic value of only R$1 for all Child Members.

In addition, the values ​​are extended to members in general from R$ 9, with the promotional value of R$ 30 for the general public at Cadeiras Gramado Sul/Leste. It is worth mentioning that the gates of the Grêmio stadium will open at 18:00 with several attractions of Aquece Arena, in its last edition this year.

Grêmio will bid farewell to the Arena in 2022

In the pre-game, there will be face painting with the musketeers, actions on the esplanade and a special promotion in which the member who appears on the screen will be awarded an official Tricolor shirt. In addition, there will still be the possibility for the member to perform sector upgrades, with the following possibilities available for the match: