Gremio x Brusque tickets

Brazilian

Sales start this Monday at 2 pm, with promotion for gold and diamond fan members, general public and symbolic value for children’s members

31 OCT 2022 13:00 | Updated on 31 OCT 2022 13:06

With tickets for members starting at R$ 9.00 and promotion of R$ 30 for the general public at Cadeiras Gramado Sul/Leste, Grêmio and Brusque play their last game at Arena do Grêmio, this Thursday, 03, at 8 pm Tricolor, which has already guaranteed its return to the elite of Brazilian football, says goodbye to its fans this season. Tickets go on sale this Monday, 31st, at 2 pm and, in addition to promotional prices, there will be a symbolic value of only R$1.00 for all Children’s Members.

The stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm and fans will be able to enjoy the various attractions of Aquece Arena, with face painting with the musketeers, actions on the terrace and the “Carteirinha in hand, shirt on the chest”, in which the member who appears on the big screen takes home an official Grêmio shirt.

The sector UPGRADE will proceed as follows:

Members of the Grandstand and Superior Chair may upgrade to a Gramado Sul chair for free, subject to availability and e-Ticket printing at arenapoa.com.br;

Cadeira Gramado members may upgrade to Cadeira Gold for free, subject to availability and e-Ticket printing at arenapoa.com.br;

Gold Chair members may upgrade to the VIP Cabin, subject to availability and e-Ticket printing on the arenapoa.com.br website.

Upon joining the upgrade, the member automatically releases their original seat. THE UPGRADE MUST BE PERFORMED EXCLUSIVELY ON THE SITE ARENAPOA.COM.BR.

The starting values ​​are shown in the following table:

* The purchase of cabins must be made through the site arenapoa.com.br.

BIOMETRIC REGISTRATION:

Biometric Registration for the North Stand will be required from all fans, including members. The exception is for Child Members who have purchased a ticket for this sector and who, at the time of access, accompanied by their parents or guardians, are carrying their Child Membership card with a photo.

The biometric registration for the north stand can be carried out at the CALL CENTER and NORTH TICKETS according to the times below:

Times for biometric registration

10/31 – From 9 am to 5 pm – at the Call Center

11/01 – From 9 am to 5 pm – at the Call Center

11/02 – Holiday – There will be no service

11/03 – (game day) – From 15:00 to 20:30 – North Ticket Office

*The biometric registration will occur upon presentation of an official document with photo and the pre-registration carried out on the arenapoa.com.br website.

**If tickets are sold out before the date stipulated for the opening of the box office, they will not be open to the general public, including for the biometric registration process.

Supporting Members, Children Members, Youth Members, Alento Tricolor and the General Public will be able to guarantee their tickets by purchasing tickets on the arenapoa.com.br website, as of 10/31, according to the sales wave schedule shown in the following table:

The evolution from one Group to the other will be based on availability, that is, according to the number of available tickets versus the number of seats remaining per sector.

1. ATTENTION POINTS:

New Supporting Members, who have not yet withdrawn their access cards, must print the tickets and bring them printed;

Supporting Member (Diamond or Gold) can only purchase one (1) ticket with the member discount, regardless of the sector they will access;

Seats will be numbered in all sectors where this practice is traditionally adopted, in this way, seating in chairs will follow the numbering of access cards and tickets issued, and must be respected by all;

The stadium gates will open at 6:00 pm and, to avoid crowds, it is very important that fans enter early and settle into their seats as early as possible;

The distance in the queues of bars and bathrooms must be respected, as well as during circulation through the Arena’s premises.

2. ORDER OF ACCESS TO THE TICKETS PURCHASE SYSTEM

Supporting Members

GROUP 3 (G3): Supporting Members with membership date until May/2020 and monthly fees up to date until accessing the ticket purchase system;

GROUP 4 (G4): Supporting Members with membership date from June/2020 and monthly fees up to date until accessing the ticket purchase system;

Children’s Members

Children’s members will be able to buy tickets from the GRUPO 4 sales wave;

Youth members

Youth members will be able to buy tickets from the sales wave of GRUPO 4;

Tricolor breath

You will be able to buy your Alento Tricolor ticket from the Alento sales wave, GRUPO 6;

General public

GROUP 5 (G5): Members who are not up to date and fans who have not joined until the time of accessing the ticket purchase system.

3. TICKET OFFICE

Arena Ticket Offices operate with Visa and Master (credit/debit), Banricompras and cash (mandatory to bring a membership card, photo ID and CPF).

Dates and Times:

Call center

Fans will be able to buy tickets in person at the Service Center, only in the modalities of credit and debit cardfollowing the site’s sales wave schedule on the following dates:

10/31 – 2pm to 5pm

11/01 – 11 am to 5 pm

11/02 – Holiday – There will be no service

11/03 (Thursday) Ticket Office East, West, North and South Visitor: from 15:00 to 20:30.

*Tickets will be sold upon presentation of an official photo ID, limited to 4 tickets per person (CPF), except in the North Stand, where fans must have a biometric registration to access the sector. For half price, the limitation is 2 tickets per CPF,

upon presentation of the two documents proving the benefit, described in the discount policy.

** If tickets are sold out before the date stipulated for the opening of the box office, they will not be open to the general public, including for the biometric registration process.

*** Supporting Member (Diamond or Gold) can only purchase one (1) ticket with the member discount, regardless of the sector they will access.

4. PARKING LOCATIONS FOR THE GAME – E1 / E2:

Parking lots will be open to all fans, regardless of ticket sector.

E1 (INTERNAL): single value of R$ 55 for cars and motorcycles, with payment for access at gates 4 and 5 (EAST) upon entry, from 18:00 (cash and card).

E2 (EXTERNAL): Opening at 12:00 and payment at the time of access by cash or card:

$40.00 per car.

BRL 100.00 for vans;

R$ 150.00 for buses.

5. DISCOUNT POLICY ON TICKETS (**)

PARTNERS

Diamante Fan Partner Group 3: 60% discount on the North Stand and on the Superior Chairs; 50% on Gramado Chairs and 40% on Gold Chairs.

Gold Supporter Partner Group 3: 20% discount in all sectors of the Arena, except visiting fans and boxes.

Diamante Fan Member Group 4: 50% discount on the North Stand and Upper Chairs; 40% on Gramado Chairs and 30% on Gold Chairs.

Gold Supporter Partner Group 4: 10% discount in all sectors of the Arena, except visiting fans and boxes.

HALF-ENTRY

Elderly: people over 60 years old have a 50% discount, upon presentation of the identity card (RG). You can buy 2 tickets per CPF, as long as you present proof of the benefit for both.

Student: 50% discount, depending on capacity, upon presentation of the student card, issued by educational entities, at the time of purchase (at the ticket offices) and at the entrance of the stadium. The card must have the current date and photo – if it does not, it is mandatory to present proof of registration. Note: vouchers without the card will not be accepted (limit of 2 tickets per CPF).

Blood Donor: Arena grants a 50% discount to regular blood donors, upon presentation of the donor card issued by the blood center in your state.

PCD / PCR / PMR: Arena grants a 50% discount to People with Disabilities and their companion (1 per CPF) in the reserved spaces at Level 1 (Gramado) and Level 2 (Gold), upon presentation of an ID card indicating PCD / PCR / PMR or medical report.

The half-price policy is not applicable to the stateroom sector.

(**) The discounts are not cumulative.

MINOR

0 to 2 years (infants): exempt;

3 to 15 years: half price;

From 16 years: full

Note: It is mandatory to present the child’s or adolescent’s birth certificate or ID card when accessing the complex. All benefits granted in Arena’s sales policy are not cumulative.

6. CONTACTS FOR INFORMATION

MEMBERS: Doubts regarding members and fans registered with Grêmio can be resolved by calling (51) 3218-2000 (same phone number and WhatsApp) – service from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 6 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm.

There will be no office on the 11/02 holiday.

TICKETS: Doubts about purchasing tickets can be clarified at the Arena Relationship Center by e-mail relato@arenapoa.com.br or by calling 3092-9605 (option 1) – Monday to Friday from 9 am to 12 pm and from 1pm to 6pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

7. GAME DAY SERVICE

Membership Department:

Call Center, East Esplanade next to the P Gate of the Arena. Opening hours from 09:00 to 20:30;

Contact: (51) 3218-2000 (same number for phone and WhatsApp).

Arena Relationship Center:

Call Center, East Esplanade next to the P Gate of the Arena: from 10 am to 9 pm;