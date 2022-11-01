GTA VI | Insider Tez2 speculates Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement for this date

the wait for GTA VI is starting to get tedious with fans betting almost all of their cards for October, however it’s the end of this month and nothing about the Untitled successor to Grand Theft Auto V.

With a shareholders’ conference of Take Twoout of the blue Rockstar Games scheduled for November 7th, fans still have a few more days to hope for an announcement.

GTA VI may receive news on November 3

Now the well-known insider complexion2 go to GTAForums and speculated a date that is being too suspicious for a revelation. According to him, the Rockstar Games will update the service GTA Plus next Thursday, so there is also a good chance that we will receive information about the DLC which is released around Christmas to GTA Online.

Tez2’s comment on his speculation about the GTA VI announcement date. (Translated).

complexion2 still says that, despite everything not being connected to the GTA 6he says he likes to speculate and stated that the Rockstar Games could announce more details of the title in a sort of “Community Update”. Something similar to the announcement of development of GTA VI in February 2022.

In short, GTA VI (Grand Theft Auto 6) should be released to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and Windows PC in any of the next few years.

