Harry Potter: Did you know that the highest paid young actor in the entire saga wasn’t Daniel Radcliffe? – Movie news

Another member of the franchise received a salary that, in proportion to his screen time, is more important than that of the protagonist.

During that famous August 2000 press conference, when the child cast of Harry Potter was first introduced to the world, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were asked what they would do with the money they would make from the franchise. Hermione’s interpreter said she would keep it in a bank until she turned 21; Harry’s interpreter admitted to having no idea; while Ron’s interpreter joked that, as a wizard, he knew nothing about Muggle currency.

In fact, the main trio didn’t look too bad after completing the eight films, released between 2001 and 2011. But would you imagine that anyone else in the cast could get paid more than Daniel, the protagonist? Proportionally, according to a report by the daily mirrorwho took the biggest hit was Tom Felton.

Harry’s eternal rival appears for just over 31 minutes throughout the entire magical saga, and his salary was 14 million pounds. Daniel, whose screen time amounts to almost 9 hours, earned £84m.

That is, Felton would earn £28 million in 1 hour. In 9 hours, the approximate value would be 252 million pounds. All this knowing that the entire franchise lasts 19 hours and 40 minutes, and that, therefore, the actor is present in less than 3% of the time.

In Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), for example, Felton could only be seen for 1 minute and 15 seconds. The feature that had the most space was Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), with 8 minutes and 15 seconds.



Warner Bros. pictures Hermione, Draco, Harry and Ron in the Forbidden Forest, in a scene from Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone.



How many other members of the cast, the daily mirror reported that Grint was paid £37 million for just over 4 hours of screen time. In turn, Watson earned £62 million for 3 hours and 40 minutes.

Draco’s interpreter did not attend the press conference and did not have a chance to reveal what he would do with so much money. But his example was not the best: Felton ended up having financial problems after buying several luxury cars – mainly BMWs -, ignoring his mother’s advice.

‘She’s not a far-right fascist’: Actor who played Voldemort defends JK Rowling after transphobic lines

“There were two scary years where it was crazy, because I was really in trouble with the IRS. I had been working for eight years, and all I had to show for it was this horrible debt,” Felton admitted to express in 2010. “At one point, the bailiff knocked on my door.”

Fortunately, he “made it out of the situation”, which he calls “burying his head in the sand”.

Below you can check the press conference that took place in 2000: