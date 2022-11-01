“He asked for a salary of R$ 640 thousand per month”; Agents ‘get in front’ of Dorival and River can spoil Fla’s plan for 2023

According to the Argentinian network TyC Sports, managers of the defender of Mengão would have asked for US$ 1.5 million per season to sign with River Plate.

Contested by the Nation, wheeled turned around in Flamengo and will leave Ninho do Urubu with the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil titles. In both campaigns, the right-back was the holder of Dorival Júnior, which considerably increased his valuation in the market. Atlético-MG would already have an agreement for 2023, but the Argentine press reported a novelty in the winger’s situation.

According to information from the television network TyC SportsRodinei’s agent would have offered the 30-year-old player to River Plate, which no longer has Marcelo Gallardo at the helm. The side would be the first reinforcement of the Millonarios for 2023 and, according to the report, it would be a desire of Mengão’s shirt 22 himself to play at Monumental de Nuñez.

Also according to information from TyC Sports, Rodinei asks for US$ 1.5 million annually, around R$ 7.7 million at the current price. That means a salary higher than BRL 640 thousand monthly, almost three times more than he receives at Flamengo. After winning the Libertadores title last Saturday (29), in Guayaquil, the athlete himself lost sight of his future.

“It’s about continuing to work hard, giving my best every day. Then we will decide where my destination will be. I don’t know if I’ll stay at Flamengo, if I’ll go to another team. But God knows all things.”informed shirt 22, also target of rival Botafogo in Brazilian football.

On last Monday’s Arena SBT program (31), coach Dorival Júnior warned that Flamengo will have a meeting with Rodinei’s staff to try to reach a common denominator. It is worth remembering that the Club still has four final matches in the Brazilian Championship, starting this Wednesday (2) against Corinthians, at Maracanã.