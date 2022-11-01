Her Story, Tesla and an Unseemly Proposal

With a resolution of 2200 x 1300 pixels and 17″, Tesla’s Model S has a beautiful touchscreen right in the middle of its dashboard. With it, it is possible to define several car settings, but in an attempt to make the vehicle more “cool”, the company decided to fill the accessory with easter eggs and even allow electronic games to be enjoyed on it.

The company founded by Elon Musk was so excited about the feature that in 2020 it even assembled a team in the city of Austin, Texas, with the aim of developing a gaming platform. In the job description, she said that “Tesla strives to make its cars as fun as possible; Bringing video game experiences to the car helps add to that fun.”

The problem is that any sane person knows that a game would have enormous potential to distract the driver and it didn’t take long for the idea of ​​offering such a distraction to be criticized. Initially the games could only be enjoyed when the car was stopped, but that changed with the arrival of a feature called Passenger Play.

With it, people could have fun even with the car moving, as long as the player confirmed that he was just a passenger. This obviously did not prevent the driver from simply lying at the time of the check and realizing the problem that was to come, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) agency decided to intervene.

So, after an investigation, the body, which is a division of the US Department of Transportation, concluded the obvious, stating that it “could distract the driver and increase the risk of an accident.” The solution was for tesla to disable Passenger Play, with it having only worked for a year.

A little bird (blue) told me

What few knew, however, is that Tesla’s attempt to offer electronic games in its vehicles took advantage of one of the most underhanded strategies adopted by those who control the money. And interestingly, the public only became aware of this due to a rumor that has been circulating regarding the future of Twitter.

It all started on Sunday (30), when The Verge published an article saying that the new owner of the platform, Elon Musk, would be demanding that its employees implement a function for the account verification stamps to be charged. If the information obtained from the site is correct, any person or company that wants to display such a seal will be required to pay a monthly fee of US$ 20 and those who already have it will have 90 days to adhere to the new model, otherwise they will lose the blue symbol when next to their names.

The news has not pleased some people who already have a verified account, with figures like writer Stephen King having stated that, in fact, it was Twitter that should pay him to stay there. Now Devolver Digital said that we shouldn’t trust the brand any less when they lose their verified status.

Another who also doesn’t seem to be very fond of the changes Musk and his team are supposed to implement is Sam Barlow. Already a veteran of the games industry, he worked as a designer and screenwriter at Silent Hill: Origins and not Silent Hill: Shattered Memoriesbut the fame came even in 2015when he released his first independent work, the fantastic game Her Story.

In it, we had to search a database full of videos taken during a police interrogation, in order to try to solve the disappearance of a man. Counting on images of real actors, the immersion provided by the Her Story it was fantastic and the great script made the game stand out.

With a high level of quality and delivering a very different proposal from what we had on the market, the game was awarded at several events, including The Game Awards, the Game Developers Choice Awards, the Golden Joystick Awards and the British Academy Games Awards. Then Barlow gave us the also great Telling Liescementing its name in the industry, but apparently none of that was enough for the Model S maker.

Using his Twitter account, the game designer said about the time company representatives approached him: “Tesla once asked me to put the Her Story in a car. I asked how much they could pay for the license and to cover the engineering work — they suggested zero, for me to consider the exposure I could get.” Barlow then concluded by stating that “[ter] O Her Story in a car remains one of the silliest ideas I’ve heard.”

The interesting thing is that the Her Story does not seem to have been the only title that could have been added to Tesla’s car catalog for free. According to an official from Panic, they would also have been approached by the company, with the aim of adding the Untitled Goose Game to electric vehicles. About this, Barlow even joked, imagining a headline for the newspapers: “Horrible self-driving vehicle accident. Police suspect mischievous goose.” Anyone who has played the fun bird game knows what he’s talking about.

Because it’s the kind of proposal that anyone who has work with creation has already received, it’s inevitable not to feel a pang of indignation mixed with shame when knowing that even a giant like Tesla resorts to this type of cheapness.

In the case of a Model S, we are talking about a car whose sales price starts from almost US$ 105 thousand and even if we consider the Model Y, the buyer will have to pay almost US$ 66 thousand. Even so, the company that manufactures them sees no problem in proposing to a renowned developer a partnership in which he will only have as a return a supposed visibility and as we are not talking about vehicles aimed at the mass, maybe they were just referring to the dissemination by part of the press.

Anyway, this revelation made by Sam Barlow could bring to light other of these proposals made by Musk’s team, so that we know which developers wanted/could refuse something that borders on indecency. At the stage where the games industry is, I don’t believe there is still room for a kind of partnership that, in the end, would end up benefiting only those who already have their coffers full.

