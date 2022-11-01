how do people find out who blocked them

Check out the correct step by step that many WhatsApp users use to find out who blocked them within the most popular messaging app of all.

Are you curious to know who blocked you on WhatsApp? So let’s reveal what is the much talked about method and that many people use to obtain this information. However, it consists of using an APK. The use of this type of software is prohibited by the application, but you can find out how it works here.

After downloading WhatsApp Plus, just follow the steps listed below. However, before taking any action, also read the final guidelines of this text. They warn you about the risks you can take when downloading and installing the program.

It works only on the operating system android. Therefore, iPhone users will not be able to download the APK mentioned here.

How to see who are the people who blocked you on WhatsApp?

Click on WhatsApp Plus and a new menu will appear. Among them you will find the button “Who blocked you?”. Press it and you will see a list of people who have blocked you, in addition to the changes made in the previous days. In case you want to keep WhatsApp Plus, you can do so. If it is no longer beneficial for you due to possible bans, it is better to return to Whatsapp .

Precautions you should take when using WhatsApp Plus

So why don’t users have this version if it offers more benefits? This may be the question you ask yourself in light of the information presented here. This happens for three main reasons: