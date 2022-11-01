How Flamengo guided the players in the meeting with Bolsonaro; know who supports Lula

When the Libertadores champion Flamengo squad was welcomed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), last Sunday morning, at Galeão airport, the board instructed athletes and employees to feel comfortable about interacting with the then reelection candidate. According to the report, whoever wanted to go to the main hall for reception and whoever felt comfortable appeared in the photo. The part of the delegation that did not want to meet Bolsonaro was respected, which more clearly indicated the position of part of the players.

Among several players who are notably supporters of the current president are defender Léo Pereira, who made Bolsonaro’s number with his fingers, goalkeeper Diego Alves and even coach Dorival Júnior. Right-back Rodinei took a selfie. Everton Cebolinha, Marinho and Fabrício Bruno were also in the “front row” of the photo.

Who was also at the meeting was forward Gabigol, author of the title goal. The attacker stayed further away, watched from the bus, and did not take a picture close to Bolsonaro like other athletes and officials. On social media, this distancing suggested an alignment with the other candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. However, despite having family supporters of the now-elected president, Gabigol is internally seen as a Bolsonaro sympathizer.

The only players who did not go to the meeting with Bolsonaro – and in Flamengo everyone sees them as supporters of Lula – are Everton Ribeiro and David Luiz. The two did not take pictures. Ribeiro didn’t even go to the noble hall. David only to leave from there. Both, like the majority, remained neutral during the election period. Only Everton Ribeiro’s wife posted images of the couple on arrival in Rio getting ready to vote and with the time, 10:03 am, leading fans to join numbers 1 and 3 and form the 13 of the PT candidate.

support from leaders

In the photo with Bolsonaro, in addition to support from players, there were sympathetic manifestations of leaders. President Rodolfo Landim was wearing the green and yellow Flamengo shirt and also participated in the photo with the president of Brazil, as well as football vice Marcos Braz, who interacted with deputy Hélio Lopes (PL) — both are co-religionists.