Last week, the singer usher acquired the mansion of model and actress Cara Delevingne, with whom he shared with his sister, Poppy Delevingne. How much does Cara Delevingne’s house cost?

The residence located in the upscale Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles and was acquired by the sisters in 2017 for approximately BRL 10.5 million. Previously, the property was owned by the singer and actor Jared Leto and has a very green air: the property is full of plants and trees.

Meanwhile, singer Usher acquired the top model’s mansion for $3.4 millioncorresponding to approx. BRL 17.8 million.

Cara Delevingne’s house has a “vagina tunnel”; see a tour:

In June 2021, Cara Delevinge invited the team from Architectural Digest magazine to take a tour of her home. Among the most fascinating details, the property has a “vagina tunnel”. Watch the video below – without subtitles:

Inspired by the Entrepreneur Hugh Hefnercreator of the adult men’s magazine playboythe property has impressive and eccentric details – one of them being the famous vagina-shaped tunnel.

I come here to this place in the house to think, to create. I feel inspired inside the vagina tunnel. Hugh Hefner was a huge inspiration to build this house. I feel like this is my own version of the famous Playboy mansion Cara Delevingne on the inspiration behind the vagina tunnel, in a video for Architectural Digest

“This house is one of my favorite places, it’s like a playhouse for adults, I like to call it that.“, added the model and actress.

Cara Delevingne’s infamous vagina tunnel

Built in the 1940’sthe mansion has undergone some renovation following the acquisition of the British model, who shares the luxurious property with her sister, Poppy Delevingne.

According to her, a renovation was necessary on the property as everything was very “black and white”: “I like happy things, so I decided to paint everything to have more light”.

Known for parading for the most famous fashion brands in the world, Delevingne lent some palettes from Gucci, using the fashion house’s wallpapers to enhance the mansion’s look. In the video, the model also appears riding a scooter around the house, because, in her own words, “the floor is very hard”.

When you step on the floor for a long time, it hurts your foot. This sounds very spoiled, I know, but I bought a small scooter so I could ride the scooter from my bedroom to the kitchen. Cara Delevingne on why she rides a scooter at home, in a video for Architectural Digest

More details of Cara Delevigne’s house

Luxury is present in every detail of the supermodel’s home. In fact, each room has its own theme.

The mansion’s master bedroom, for example, is inspired by the book and movie. Alice in Wonderland. There are also rooms inspired by the singer David Bowie and in the band The Rolling Stones.

My job requires me to put on many different hats and costumes. I love sliding into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect many different themes and moods. Cara Delevingne explains the mansion’s extravagant decor

In addition, the model’s property has rooms to entertain her guests with a pool table, another exclusive room to play power, another room with a pole dancing bar and a stage, huge sofas, private cinemas, jacuzzi, bars, a huge swimming pool and a transparent piano for decoration.

There is also the possibility of putting together an improvised band, as one of the rooms has numerous musical instruments.

Cara Delevingne buys Jimmy Fallon’s house for $10.8 million

Recently, in addition to selling the old property, Cara also acquired a new asset: the presenter and comedian’s apartment. Jimmy Fallon. In an interview with her talk show, the model commented on how she is enjoying the new apartment, acquired by the trifle of US$ 10.8 million.